Hazel Park School Board votes to buy out superintendent during passionate meeting

(WXYZ) — The Hazel Park School Board voted Monday night 4-3 to buy out Superintendent Dr. Amy Wilcox.

The board meeting on Monday night included passionate comments from parents who think the buyout will bankrupt the district.

"Why is an administrative buyout a priority while people fighting for their livelihoods and their students are told to wait?" one parent said.

"Focus on what matters most. ensuring our limited resources are where they belong – supporting the students of our district," another parent said.

During the hearing, Trustee Monica Rattee poke and said that the board voted to buy out the superintendent because "they don't like her."

At 1:43:40, Hazel Park School Board first brought up the vote to authorize an agreement with Superintendent Dr. Amy Wilcox by March 25.

Wicox has served as the superintendent for Hazel Park for more than 10 years. Last year, she was put on paid, non-disciplinary administrative leave following allegations of misconduct.

Two months after the vote, there were still questions about what the allegations were and parents were shocked.

She returned to the superintendent role after no evidence of wrongdoing was found.