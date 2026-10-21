Chemical leak forces evacuation for one-mile radius in Toledo, 3-mile shelter-in-place

Families in a one-mile radius of a HAZMAT incident in northern Toledo have been ordered to evacuate. Video from overnight shows a haze in the air near the area of the Sterling Pipe and Tube Facility.

Watch the latest update from Sara Molina in Toledo in the video below

HAZMAT incident forces evacuation for one-mile radius of northern Toledo area

Fire crews say it happened just after 9:30 p.m., and we've been monitoring the situation all night. The evacuation is still in effect, but only for the one-mile radius around the HAZMAT incident.

The EPA is on scene and identified the chemical as an adhesive coating resident. That chemical is not considered highly-toxic, but it can cause irritation to the eyes, skin and respiratory systems.

A shelter-in-place has been issued for a three-mile radius around 1050 Progress Ave. People in that area are asked to keep their windows and doors closed and turn off all ventilation systems that bring in outside air.

You can see the evacuation zone and the then shelter-in-place zone below

it's not clear what chemicals may be in the air, according to fire officials. A nearby Meijer is currently serving as an emergency shelter location.

The chemical leaked from a tank at the Sterling Pipe & Tube factory on Progress Ave.

Officials say dense fog and very little wind are affecting visibility across Toledo.

"I got up, had my coffee as usual and then got dressed and left for work. When I got outside, I seen it was real foggy, but, other than that, I didn't think nothing of it until I got up here," one person told us.

The City of Toledo is asking people who have serious symptoms to call 911, such as difficulty breathing, nausea and vomiting, dizziness or confusion. For minor symptoms such as mild eye, nose, throat or skin irritation, contact a medical professional.