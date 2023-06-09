'He loved life': Family mourns 23-year-old Macomb man killed at Russell Industrial Center

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A shooting at the Russell Industrial Center in Detroit Monday has left a 23-year-old dead in what family describes as an attempted robbery.

Sam Gartley of Macomb Township was killed Monday just before 8 p.m.

His family says he was an entrepreneur who had a business at the Russell Industrial Center for roughly a year. According to the center’s website, more than 100 artists have work spaces in the complex, which spans more than one million square feet.

Gartley's mother Bobi Gartley says her son was there working when he was shot and killed by a man who tried to rob him.

"We lost a beautiful soul — that’s the best way to put it," Bobi Gartley said. “He loved helping people. He was always happy, friendly, outgoing.”

Sitting on her Macomb County front porch through smiles and tears, Bobi Gartley talked about her 23-year-old son and what he meant to those who knew him. The countless pictures at her feet showed a glimpse at the life he lived. The pictures were put together on poster boards for his funeral on Friday, just weeks before his 24th birthday.

“These are all of Sam and Sam's personality. He was a loving kid and loving young man,” Bobi Gartley said.

Sam Gartley, a graduate of Parkway Christian High School and Macomb Community College, had started a business a year ago in Detroit, according to his family. He was at work Monday night when his mother says he was killed in an attempted robbery.

"It's terrible. There’s no other way to put it. Devastating, heartbreaking,” Bobi Gartley said. "The saddest part is if the guy would've told him he was robbing him instead of shooting at him, he would have given him whatever they wanted. But he killed my son."

Bobi Gartley says Sam shot back wounding the suspect, who she says police have identified. So far Detroit police have only confirmed a fatal shooting took place.

“I know everybody thinks it happens to someone else, but I never thought I'd be in this position myself either,” Bobi Gartley said.

Bobi Gartley is hoping charges will be announced against the suspect Friday, which is also the day of her son’s viewing. There, she says he’ll be remembered for the man he was. A loving kid with a kind heart who loved cars, his cats, his longtime girlfriend and living life to the fullest.

"He was a really good kid," Bobi Gartley said. “Everybody who met him loved him. He just loved life, he loved life.”

According to Bobi Gartley, there were others in the car with the robbery suspect that she hopes can be identified. She’s asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP

Family also started a GoFundMe page for funeral expenses and says any additional donations will be donating to an organization for victims of violent crimes.