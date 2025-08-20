'He was kind': Mother mourns son killed in Detroit park shooting during repass

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Three people were shot Monday evening at Latham Park on Detroit's east side during a repass gathering.

Two women in their mid-20s were rushed to the hospital and are currently in stable condition, according to police. The third victim, 26-year-old Daniel Avery, was fatally shot.

Avery, a well-known rapper who performed under the stage name "Bandgang Boom," was attending his friend's repass when the shooting occurred. Police say a vehicle, believed to be a burgundy Chrysler 300, pulled up and fired multiple shots around 8 p.m.

"My son was more than what you would read in the news. He was kind, he was sweet, caring and lovable — everything you could want in a son," said Talisha Bradford, Avery's mother.

Bradford spoke about her youngest son, who was a father of five, even as rain poured down during the interview.

"This is him (the rain). Like mama tell him, tell him right now," Bradford said.

Residents reported seeing 20 to 30 people attending the repass when the shooting took place. During a press conference, police stated they found shell casings in three locations near the area and wouldn't be surprised if over 100 shell casings were recovered.

A local resident named Brenda, who requested to remain partially anonymous due to safety concerns, shared pictures of cars riddled with bullets.

"It's sad. We are senior citizens and we are afraid to sit on our own porch. We shouldn't have to live like that anymore," Brenda said. "It was very scary. It's hitting close to home. All summer, we've seen young people get killed."

Bradford showed the neighborhood where her son grew up, which he often referenced in his music.

When asked what she would miss most about her son, Bradford replied, "His smile... he will always be with me."

Police say the repast was an unsanctioned event and are urging anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

