'He went out headfirst': 77-year-old scares home intruder after firing gunshot

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 77-year-old Ann Arbor man is counting his blessings after he scared off a home intruder.

It happened at around 6 p.m. Wednesday on Arbordale Street near W. Stadium Boulevard.

Police say the suspect ran from the scene before they arrived and he's still on the loose as of Wednesday night.

"He was in my house and I was scared. And I don't mind saying it," said Craig, who didn't want to share his last name.

Craig is a tall man but he said he's no tough guy.

On Wednesday however, he rose to the occasion when he heard what sounded like someone trying to open his screen door.

"Came out to investigate the noise on the patio door. A guy had come through the kitchen window, over the sink and was turned toward me about 15 feet," Craig said.

Craig said he yelled at the guy and then pulled out his gun.

"I got off one shot at him. I hope I scared him, but I missed him," Craig said.

Craig may have missed him, but he has a sneaking suspension the suspect might be a little sore.

"This window frame is broken where he pried under here and forced it up — that's where he came in,” Craig said.

He said the suspect escaped the same way he came in.

"He went out headfirst," Craig said with a chuckle.

Craig said the guy didn't take anything and the damage to his home is minimal. He's still confused as to why his house, out of all houses, was targeted.

"I don't look for trouble," Craig said. "It found me."

The situation could have been a lot worse for both parties.

Craig says you never know what you'll do with your back up against the wall but in this case, he has no regrets.

"Because he was younger than me, no doubt stronger than me. I'm 77 years old and he was in my house and I defended myself and I'd do it again," Craig said.

Ann Arbor police are still investigating.

Craig described the intruder as a white man in his late 20s who is about 5-foot-10 with a thin build. The suspect was reportedly wearing a gray sweatshirt.

Anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area or may have surveillance video of the suspect is asked to call the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920 or email tips@a2gov.org.