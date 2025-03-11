Health care on demand: Inside the world of concierge medicine

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Imagine health care on demand — like Netflix for medicine. You can access it anywhere, anytime, but you’d also be paying a monthly subscription fee for it.

It's called concierge medicine, and while it's not a new concept, it's gaining traction across the nation and right here in metro Detroit.

"What I am is I’m an on-call consultant for my patients," said Dr. David Weissman.

Dr. Weissman is always one phone call away. He's one of a growing number of doctors in the country practicing what’s called concierge medicine.

"What it is, it’s a chance for people who need to have more time with their doctor, people who have complicated situations, they have a number of medical problems. They feel like they go to the doctor one or two problems at a time," said Dr. Weissman.

And that access comes with a price tag in the form of a monthly subscription fee separate from insurance.

"Currently it’s $1,800 per year per patient, which factors out to $150 a month or $5 a day," said Dr. Weissman.

"I know all of the doctors do their very best; I think if you’re lucky enough to be able to do this, absolutely go for it!" said Karen Rooke, a concierge medicine patient.

Rooke has been taking part in concierge medical services for the last few years. She says it has impacted her health.

"I think it has, because I’ve been able to sort out medical problems that aren’t really that important," said Rooke.

And concierge medicine is only growing; this particular medical sector is expected to grow by about 10.4% annually through 2030.

"Each of our doctors takes care of no more than 500 patients, whereas in the traditional healthcare setting, a doctor would have 2,500 patients or more," said Dr. John Blanchard of Premier Private Physicians.

Dr. Blanchard is the CEO at Premier Private Physicians in Troy, one of the first concierge medical practices in the nation.

"There are groups of people who really find that they can’t get their needs met in that traditional health care setting ... those real complex older patients for example. The executives from companies that need the access and convenience because their schedules are so full — or people that really just want to focus on lifestyle," said Dr. Blanchard.

Dr. Blanchard says for him it's about building a relationship with his patients — to better tailor their health care.

"People spend a lot more money on a lot less important things," he said.

He added, "I think there are going to be some changes in terms of the economics of health care, but I think there are always going to be people who want ... a little special attention."

