Health care worker donates free makeovers to hospice patients

(WXYZ) — A metro Detroit health care worker is making a difference for hospice patients by volunteering her time and special skills in a unique way. She’s putting smiles on their faces and lifting spirits, one makeover at a time.

“They want to have some confidence. They haven’t smiled in quite some time,” said Narissa Carpenter-Harper, founder of “Hair I Am.” The nursing assistant who cares for patients in hospice is lending extra time at no cost, to warm hearts during the pandemic.

She says seeing the joy on her patients' faces makes it all the more rewarding, and fuels her passion.

“We don’t know a lot of times what people are going through and certain battles, a smile can go a long way," she said. "Everything is included – wardrobe, makeup, lashes if they want. Even costumes. I can do a dress-up theme if they like one.”

On visits to hospitals, homes and senior living facilities, Carpenter-Harper says she’s been seeing more patients struggle with loneliness, as loved ones are unable to visit. She adds: “It’s been some time since they’ve had a reason to smile, and a photo will take them to another place.”

As a calling, she hopes her work will also inspire others.

“A lot of people didn’t want to come out to certain homes, hospitals or facilities," Carpenter-Harper said. "So, it brings about a lot of joy to feel good about yourself. To maintain an appearance they had prior. I’m using all my skills as a licensed cosmetologist and certified nursing assistant.”

For more information about the makeover opportunities, just go to this website: www.hairiam.net.