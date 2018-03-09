Ask Dr. Nandi: Best ways to cut salt out of your diet

(WXYZ) - Americans certainly love their salt with many of you getting more than enough of it most days. If you’re trying hard to cut back, then you need to stay far away from the Salty Six.

So many people have a soft spot for salty foods. I get it, they can taste pretty darn good. But roughly 90% of Americans are getting too much sodium in your diets and this can affect your health.

Now the foods I’m about to mention may break your heart. The salty six are quite popular and they’re also the largest contributors to our nation’s sodium problem. So here’s the list: pizza, deli meats, sandwiches, bread, canned soup and poultry.

You may be surprised that poultry is on the salty six list but this one can be quite sneaky. What might look like a natural piece of chicken could have been injected with sodium solution preservatives or broth. You really need to check the ingredient list because there is a wide range of sodium levels in chicken based on how it was prepared.

Our high sodium intake does not come from overusing the salt shaker. Packaged foods as well as eating out are the main culprits and we really need to cut back on these. Here are some other ways to reduce sodium:

Partha’s RX