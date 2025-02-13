Ask Dr. Nandi: How to have fun in the snow safely

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, with all the snow we’ve had and more on the way, many people are bundling up and heading outside for some winter fun.

But for those with asthma, cold weather can be a challenge. And for kids, all that fluffy white snow can mean wet, freezing hands in no time.

People with asthma have inflamed airways and produce extra mucus in the lungs. Unfortunately, cold weather can be a trigger, especially during activities like shoveling or hiking. When you exercise, you breathe faster and deeper - often through your mouth - because your body needs more oxygen.

Here’s the problem: cold air is dry, and it can irritate your airways, leading to coughing, wheezing, or shortness of breath. If you have asthma, your airways are already swollen, and cold air can make it worse by thickening mucus, making it harder to breathe.

To minimize risk, wear a scarf or mask over your nose and mouth to warm the air before breathing it in. Also, pace yourself to avoid overexertion and carry your quick-relief inhaler if your doctor recommends it. However, on the coldest days, it’s best to stay indoors. And most importantly, consult with your doctor to create a plan that works for you.

There’s no set time limit for how long kids can stay outside—it depends on the weather, their age, and how well they’re dressed.

Now, my boys love playing in the snow. And like most kids, they don’t always realize when they’re getting too cold. So, my wife and I make sure they’re dressed properly before they head out. We focus on layers because it’s the best way to stay warm. They wear wool instead of cotton because it holds heat better. Their gear includes waterproof pants, boots, and a jacket, plus mittens, a hat, and a scarf.

As for mittens getting wet, waterproof ones can last a couple of hours, while water-resistant ones might soak through in 20 to 30 minutes. If you’re unsure, check them often to see if they’re getting damp or cold.

And let’s be honest—tweens and teens love to push limits and wear as little as possible outside. That’s why parents should keep an eye on all kids, no matter their age. Setting time limits and taking regular warm-up breaks helps prevent frostbite and hypothermia. Lastly, no one should be out in temperatures or wind chills below -15°F, as that’s when skin can freeze quickly.

