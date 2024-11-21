Ask Dr. Nandi: It's World Pancreatic Cancer Day. Here's what you need to know about the ‘Silent Killer’

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, it’s World Pancreatic Cancer Day: an annual global event focused on raising awareness about one of the deadliest forms of cancer.

Unfortunately, I see pancreatic cancer at my practice more than I’d like to. The problem is that it’s tough to catch early - that's why it's often called the ‘silent killer’.

Globally, it’s the 12th most common cancer. In 2020, there were around 500,000 new cases and 470,000 deaths from pancreatic cancer worldwide. Sadly, most countries are seeing rising numbers in both cases and deaths.

Here in the U.S., the American Cancer Society estimates that in 2024, about 66,440 people will be diagnosed, and 51,750 will die from pancreatic cancer.

So why is it hard to catch early? Well, the pancreas is located deep inside the body. So early tumors can’t be seen or felt during regular check-ups. Right now, there are no routine screenings for the average person because no test has been proven to lower the risk of death from this cancer. And by the time symptoms appear, the cancer is often advanced or has already spread to other organs. If you ever notice unexplained weight loss, yellowing of the skin, or stomach pain, see your doctor right away.

Unfortunately, we can’t prevent most pancreatic cancers. But you can lower your risk by eating healthy, keeping a healthy weight, quitting smoking, and limiting alcohol.

Other risk factors include sudden-onset type 2 diabetes, chronic pancreatitis - which is inflammation of the pancreas - and family history. If you're at higher risk, talk to your doctor about early screening, imaging tests, and endoscopic ultrasounds.

Now, while survival rates are low – 11% here in the US - complete remission is possible with early detection and treatment. The only way to cure it is to remove the cancer surgically. But surgery depends on whether the cancer can be removed or if it’s spread. Other options include chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, and possibly clinical trials for a new vaccine designed to kill pancreatic cancer cells.

As for getting involved in World Pancreatic Cancer Day, there are plenty of ways to participate. For example:



Wear purple—it’s the color for pancreatic cancer awareness.

Join local or virtual events to raise awareness and support patients.

Donate to organizations funding research.

Advocate for better research and detection methods.

Spread the word and honor survivors by telling their stories.

By joining the cause, you could help change the future of this disease. And remember, if you or a loved one are concerned about pancreatic cancer, talk to your doctor right away.

