Ask Dr. Nandi: The importance of getting outside during the winter

(WXYZ) - With temperatures dipping and snow falling, it's tough to get outside for a bit of exercise.

But, our internal batteries run on sunlight and when we get too little of it, things start to break down.

One of the main systems affected is in our brain - our circadian rhythms.

Although the urge to hibernate during the winter months may be strong, humans aren't really meant to stay in darkness for months at a time. We need sunlight - if we get too little of it, we become more stressed out and exhausted.

It also affects our sleep and digestion cycles in a negative way.

Lots of people suffer from depression in the winter months too and some actually have Seasonal Affective Disorder during these cold months.

Sunlight raises levels of serotonin in the brain. This is the feel-good chemical. In the winter, many of us are indoors for a good part of the day during a time when sunlight levels are already at their lowest.

So you can imagine the detrimental effect this has on mood. Too little sunlight also affects energy levels, alertness, and overall brain function.