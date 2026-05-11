Ask Dr. Nandi: What are the dangers of not boiling water during a boil water advisory?

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, a boil water advisory is in effect for parts of Oakland County after a major water main break. Drinking unboiled tap water during an advisory may increase the risk of illness.

It’s important to take a boil water advisory seriously. That’s because the water may be contaminated with viruses, parasites like Giardia, or harmful bacteria like E. coli and Shigella. These can cause very unpleasant symptoms like diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, and sometimes fever.

For most people, these illnesses are not usually serious. But young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems have the highest risk for complications.

Activated charcoal filters, including Brita-style systems, are not designed to remove germs like bacteria and viruses from unsafe water. In fact, the filter itself could become contaminated.

The safest option is to use bottled water or boil your tap water. Boiling kills most bacteria, viruses, and parasites. And it’s easy to do. Just bring the water to a full rolling boil for at least one minute. Let it cool for 15 minutes, then store it in a clean, covered container. You can drink properly boiled and stored water for up to six months.

Now, if someone already drank water before realizing there was an advisory in effect, the risk of serious illness is considered low. But if symptoms develop, contact your healthcare provider.