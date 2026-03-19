(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, Washtenaw County has just declared a local measles outbreak. Three cases have now been confirmed, all linked to an earlier case.

Ask Dr. Nandi: What does declaring a measles outbreak actually mean?

Here’s what we’re seeing: the Washtenaw County Health Department reported three confirmed cases of measles. All three individuals are unvaccinated and were close contacts of the first case that was reported on March 11. Two of the cases are children between the ages of 5 and 17. One is an adult aged 18 or over. All three were unvaccinated.

Now, measles spreads through the air and can linger in a room for up to two hours after an infected person leaves. So it’s highly contagious, and just one case can quickly lead to additional cases - especially among people who aren’t vaccinated.

As for what counts as an outbreak, once there are three or more related cases in a community, it meets the CDC’s definition.

The Washtenaw County Health Department says there are no additional public exposure locations connected to the two new cases. That said, residents can check on the County’s website for a list of locations at washtenaw.org under Health Department News.

Now, anyone who was at any of the public exposure locations during the listed times should watch for symptoms for up to 21 days after exposure. Symptoms usually start with high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and tiny white spots in the mouth, followed by a red, blotchy rash. If symptoms appear, call your doctor, urgent care, or hospital first before going in. Do not walk in without calling.

Most importantly, if you or your child haven’t had the MMR vaccine, now is a great time to get it. Even after exposure, vaccination within 72 hours can help prevent illness. Vaccination is your best protection. About one in five people who get measles will need hospitalization. The vaccine is safe and very effective. One dose is roughly 93% effective, and two doses are about 97% effective at preventing illness. You can get vaccinated at your doctor’s office, a local pharmacy, or health department.

Talk to your family doctor or your child’s pediatrician if you have questions or need advice about vaccination.

This Week on the Dr. Nandi Show:

Dr. Partha Nandi, MD, tackles prescription drug abuse and addiction, the second most commonly abused drug category after marijuana. He speaks with a guest who shares his journey - from first exposure to prescription amphetamines at age 14 to hitting rock bottom and finding recovery. An addiction specialist also discusses how common prescription drug abuse is in America and the challenges of treating it. Tune in this Saturday, March 21st at Noon.

