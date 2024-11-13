Ask Dr. Nandi: What does the non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis mean for Dave Coulier?

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, actor and stand-up comedian Dave Coulier is being treated for stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Best known as ‘Uncle Joey' from the sitcom “Full House,” the Metro Detroit native was diagnosed just five weeks ago and has since undergone three surgeries and chemotherapy.

I feel for Dave Coulier. Getting a cancer diagnosis can be really shocking. He mentioned having a cold and then noticed swelling in his groin that quickly grew to the size of a golf ball. After scans and a biopsy, he was diagnosed with an aggressive type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma called B-cell lymphoma.

Now, non-Hodgkin lymphoma is a group of blood cancers with more than 70 types. It starts in the body’s lymph system, which is a part of the immune system. Normally, what happens is white blood cells called lymphocytes, die off and get replaced. But with this cancer, they don’t die like they should. Instead, they crowd the lymph nodes, causing swelling and tumors.

As for cancer stages, there are four and they describe how much cancer is in the body. Actor Dave Coulier is at stage three. This means the cancer is in lymph node areas on both sides of the diaphragm and may also be in the spleen.

The good news is that advances in diagnosis and treatments are helping people live longer. In some cases, cancer can even be cured. For others, treatment can lead to remission. In Dave Coulier’s case, he said his chances of being cured are around 90%. Chemotherapy for him should wrap up in February, and he hopes to be in total remission by then.

As for how common non-Hodgkin lymphoma is, it’s the sixth most common cancer in the US. It can occur at any age, but people over 60 are at higher risk. So it’s no surprise that Dave Coulier is 65. Overall, the five-year survival rate is 73%, and people diagnosed before the cancer spreads tend to live longer.

As for the last question, I believe people should be aware of how common this cancer is. It’s important to look for symptoms like:



Swollen lymph nodes in your neck, armpits, or groin

Abdominal pain or swelling

Chest pain, coughing, or trouble breathing

Persistent fatigue

Fever

Night sweats

Unexplained weight loss

If anyone is concerned, it’s important to see your doctor. I wish Dave Coulier all the best on his cancer journey. And I’d like to share one important message he’s trying to get across: get early screenings. Whether it’s a mammogram, colonoscopy, or a prostate exam — go do it. For him, early detection made all the difference.