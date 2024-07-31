Ask Dr. Nandi: What is Listeria and how do you know if you have it?

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, guacamole, diced vegetables, and salsa at Kroger, along with dozens of Boar’s Head deli meat products, are being recalled due to concerns of bacterial contamination. Listeria monocytogenes appears to be everywhere these days. What is it, and how dangerous can it be?

Listeria is a bacteria that can be found in many places in our environment—such as our soil, groundwater, and animal feces. Listeria monocytogenes is a specific species of Listeria and is most commonly associated with foodborne illness in humans. People who eat foods contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can develop Listeriosis, a serious infection.

Now, the most common foods that cause Listeriosis include deli meats, hot dogs, fresh fruit and vegetables, and unpasteurized dairy products. Unfortunately, once Listeria is in a food processing facility, it can be tough to eliminate. Any food that touches a contaminated surface can spread the germ. And vice versa, contaminated food can also spread the bacteria to surfaces like your countertop or fridge drawer.

Listeria can be dangerous. The CDC estimates that in the US, Listeria is the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness. Those most at risk include older adults 65 and older, individuals with weakened immune systems and those who are pregnant. It’s not as dangerous for others who have a healthy immune system.

Now, if listeria causes an intestinal illness, symptoms like diarrhea, fever, nausea, and vomiting will develop within 24 hours and last 1 to 3 days. However, some people will develop what’s called invasive illness. This means the bacteria has spread beyond the intestines. This is when it can become very dangerous. Serious signs include a stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, flu-like symptoms, and seizures.

An invasive illness during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, and even death in newborn babies. For at-risk groups, they can develop sepsis, meningitis, or encephalitis - serious infections of the bloodstream and the brain. Among non-pregnancy-related invasive illnesses, about 87% of cases require hospitalization. And while treatment usually involves antibiotics, approximately 1 in 6 patients do not survive.

So, if you’ve purchased recalled items, please throw them out or return them to the store. If you or a loved one develops symptoms of a Listeria infection, it’s best to contact your doctor, especially if you’ve consumed any recalled products.

To lower your risk of an infection, cook foods to a safe temperature using a food thermometer, as this can kill the bacteria. Also, wipe down surfaces after preparing food. And rinse fruit and veggies before serving or eating - although please know that no washing method can remove all of the germs. Lastly, be sure to wash your hands before, during, and after handling food.

