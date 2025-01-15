Ask Dr. Nandi: What is red dye No. 3 and why is it being banned?

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, U.S. regulators have banned red dye No. 3 from food, drinks, and drugs. This comes nearly 35 years after it was banned in cosmetics.

Red dye No.3 is made from petroleum. When the FDA banned it in cosmetics back in 1990, it was because research showed it caused cancer in lab rats. But at that time, the FDA didn’t extend the ban to food or drugs because the way it caused cancer in rats didn’t apply to humans. Later, in 2022, two dozen food safety and health advocates filed a petition that included older studies and newer research.

In particular, a 2021 study from California found that dyes like Red No. 3 can result in behavioral issues in children, like trouble focusing and memory problems. Since this dye is used in many processed foods, especially candy and sweets, kids tend to consume more of it because they are smaller than adults. That’s why this ban is so important.

Now, the FDA acted under what’s called the ‘Delaney Clause’. This says that any additive linked to cancer in humans or animals must be banned. While the dye doesn't cause cancer in humans in the same way it does in rats, it’s still smart to get rid of it, especially because of the potential risks and the current legal levels that were set decades ago.

Food manufacturers have until January 2027 to remove Red No. 3, and drug makers have until January 2028. Some companies have already started replacing it with natural options like beet juice or pigments from foods like purple sweet potatoes, radishes, and red cabbage.

In the meantime, you can avoid this dye by checking ingredient labels. Look for “red dye No. 3,” “red 3,” or “FD&C Red #3.”

If you’re taking medications, check the “inactive ingredients” section for dyes. You can also ask your doctor about dye-free options and always consult them before making changes.

Remember, food dyes are used to make foods look more appealing—they don’t offer any nutritional value. Plus, the ultra-processed foods they’re in are usually high in sweeteners, salt, and fat - things we should avoid. Instead, try choosing healthy, whole foods. They naturally don’t have dyes and are packed with nutrients.

Personally, I think this is great news. As a parent, I know how kids are drawn to those bright-colored foods. This will make shopping a bit easier for parents like me who like to grocery shop with their kids.