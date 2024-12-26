Ask Dr. Nandi: What to know about the FDA's recall of Costco eggs

In today’s Health Alert, the Food and Drug Administration has raised its warning level involving a recalled brand of eggs sold at Costco. The agency is concerned over the potential for death or severe illness if the eggs are eaten.

The FDA has now issued a Class One alert on the recalled eggs because of the risk of salmonella contamination and the reasonable possibility that it could lead to serious health issues. That’s the agency’s highest risk level.



The alert is for 24-count packages of organic pasture-raised eggs sold under the Costco Kirkland Signature brand. Last month, Handsome Brook Farms in New York recalled about 260,000 of the eggs distributed at 25 Costco stores in Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

The eggs were sold beginning on Nov. 22 and have a UPC code of 9661910680. The packages have a “use by” date of Jan. 5, 2025.

The recall was initiated because eggs not intended for retail distribution were accidentally included in the cartons.

While there is no alert here in Michigan, if you have loved ones in any of the southern states where the eggs were sold, or you’re traveling to any of the locations for the new year, make sure everyone is aware of the recall. The eggs can be returned to Costco for a full refund.

Have there been any reports of salmonella poisoning from eating the eggs? And remind us: What is salmonella and what are the symptoms of infection?

Thankfully, there have not been any reports of serious illness related to the egg recall so far. We hope that remains the case.

Salmonella is an organism that lives in the intestines of people, animals and birds. It can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

Most people infected with salmonella experience fever, nausea, stomach cramps and diarrhea. These symptoms can begin anywhere from 6 hours to 6 days after ingesting the bacteria. Most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days. However, if the symptoms do not improve after a few days, it’s best to check with a healthcare professional.

You can avoid getting salmonella and spreading bacteria to others by washing your hands often, preparing your food safely, and avoiding raw or undercooked meat, poultry and eggs.

We’ll keep you posted on any updates to this very serious egg recall alert.

