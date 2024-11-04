Ask Dr. Nandi: What you can do to deal with election-related anxiety?

(WXYZ) — In today's Health Alert, tomorrow's the big day as millions of Americans head to the polls to vote. The final countdown has many people feeling anxious and on edge, but there are steps you can take to help yourself sooner rather than later.

I’ve had many questions from my patients about election stress. With Michigan being a swing state, people are feeling the pressure no matter who they’re voting for.

Now, the American Psychological Association says election-related stress is at its highest level compared to the last three elections. Their latest survey shows that 77% of adults feel the future of the nation is a big source of stress. And this isn’t limited to one party—it’s affecting 80% of Republicans, 79% of Democrats, and 73% of independents.

So what is election anxiety? It can show up in all sorts of ways. People might feel overwhelmed, anxious, irritable, worried, or even fearful about the outcome. Physically, it can cause headaches, muscle tension, trouble sleeping, bad dreams, and fatigue.

Mentally, some people may feel a sense of dread, helplessness, or a loss of control. This can create tension in relationships, especially with people who have different political views, and it can spill over into our work and home life.

There are many ways to ease some of the stress.

First, set boundaries to protect your peace. Avoid political discussions with people who tend to stress you out. Also, limit your social media use - get the info you need, but avoid endless scrolling.

I highly recommend going for a walk or getting some exercise, as it releases endorphins that lift your mood. If you can, spend time in nature, as it’s calming. If you meditate, even a few minutes can help you feel centered. In addition, connecting with loved ones in person or on the phone call can really do wonders.

Another great thing to do is to focus on one of your senses. For example, think about the smell of homemade cookies or rolls. Does it remind you of simpler times? If yes, fire up the oven, start baking, and let that comforting aroma fill your home.

It’s also really important to be aware of your thoughts, especially at night before bed. Instead of thinking about the worst-case scenario, remind yourself that we’ve been through elections before, and we’ll get through this one too.

I know it’s a stressful time, but election anxiety tends to fade over time. So hang in there, and be sure to vote if you haven’t already.