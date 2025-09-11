(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, creatine, once thought of only as a bodybuilder’s supplement, is now seeing a big surge in popularity. Sales at GNC have jumped 75 percent since 2020, and much of that growth is being driven by women and older adults.

Ask Dr. Nandi: Why are creatine sales rising among women and older adults

Creatine used to be linked mostly with weightlifters and athletes. But more women and older adults are buying it today. That’s because the science shows creatine doesn’t just support athletic performance. It can help preserve muscle, improve recovery, and may even support brain function and memory. For older adults, maintaining muscle strength is key to staying independent and active.

So what about risks? For healthy people, taking the right dose, usually 3 to 5 grams a day, creatine is generally safe. Side effects can include water retention, bloating, or mild stomach upset. But for people with kidney disease, it’s best avoided unless cleared by a doctor. And as with any supplement, quality matters, so choose one that’s been third-party tested.

Creatine can be a helpful tool, but it’s not a magic pill. If you want to use it, first know your goals. Pair it with regular exercise, especially strength training, and healthy eating. Always follow safe dosing and stay hydrated.

My takeaway in this is: your most powerful weapon in health is at the end of your fork. So eat clean and wisely, fill your plate with fruits and vegetables, and move your body, folks- you don’t need a lot of additional things if you eat right. That’s the real foundation for strength, energy, and long-term health.

