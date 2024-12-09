FDA may finally ban artificial red dye from beverages, candy and other foods

In today’s Health Alert, the holidays are here, along with vibrant festive treats. But the artificial food dye giving so many sweets and drinks their bright red color may soon be banned by the FDA.

Back when these two food coloring additives were approved, safety trials were only conducted in animals, not humans. Red No. 3 was approved in 1969, and Red No. 40 in 1971.

Now, some experts and consumer groups say there’s enough evidence to show that certain food dyes can be harmful, especially for kids. That’s why the FDA is reviewing a petition to ban Red No. 3, which is made from petroleum. The problem is regulatory agencies and scientists have disagreed over the years, coming to conflicting conclusions

For example, the FDA has said that its approved artificial food dyes are safe when used as recommended. In 2011 and 2019, they concluded that there wasn’t enough evidence linking food dyes to hyperactivity in children.

However, in 2021, California’s Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment reviewed all the available studies on artificial food dyes. They found that synthetic food dyes can cause hyperactivity and other behavior problems in some children. Last year, California banned Red No. 3 and that ban will take effect in 2027.

So should people, parents especially, try to avoid colorful sweets and drinks, especially if kids are experiencing hyperactivity?

As a parent with young kids, I know how much they love brightly colored treats. But here’s the challenge: red dyes aren’t just in drinks and candy. They’re also in cereals, dairy, snacks, fruit juices, and gelatins. In fact, Red No. 3 is found in nearly 3,000 food products. So, it can be tough to avoid.

Now, research shows that kids who are sensitive to this dye can have problems like trouble concentrating, being impulsive, or feeling restless. If parents notice these issues, try limiting foods and drinks with artificial dyes and look for options with natural coloring. And, of course, it’s always a good idea to talk to a healthcare professional if you’re concerned about how food dyes are affecting your child.

Like other food dyes, red dyes add no nutritional value. They’re just there to make food look more appealing so we’ll buy it.