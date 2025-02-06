Feeling down this winter? It could be seasonal affective disorder

(WXYZ) — The colder, darker winter days can be tough for mental health. Those who suffer from seasonal affective disorder may be hit the hardest since symptoms tend to peak in January and February.

Right now, we’re spending more time inside because of the shorter days and colder temperatures. So, it’s not uncommon to feel a little sluggish or down.

Many people think the winter blues and seasonal affective disorder — or SAD — are the same thing. But they’re not. The winter blues aren’t a medical diagnosis. While it’s common, it’s usually mild and you can still go about your day. The winter blues also tend to go away on their own in a short amount of time.

SAD ,on the other hand, is a mental health condition. It’s a form of depression that comes and goes around the same time each year. And it can significantly impact your daily life.

Symptoms can include persistent sadness, low energy, loss of interest in activities, excessive sleep, weight gain, difficulty concentrating and even feelings of hopelessness. SAD can interfere with work, relationships and overall well-being.

So why does this happen? The exact cause isn’t clear, but lack of sunlight is believed to be a big factor. Less sun can affect serotonin and melatonin: two chemicals that regulate mood and sleep. Also, vitamin D is made in the skin when exposed to sunlight, which helps boost serotonin levels. So, when vitamin D levels drop in the winter, it can affect how we feel.

The good news is there are ways to manage SAD. Simple lifestyle changes like getting outside during daylight hours, staying active and even taking a vitamin D supplement can make a difference and help boost your mood.

As for treatment, light therapy is considered an effective option. It involves sitting near a special lamp that emits 10,000 lux of light to mimic natural sunlight.

Another great option is a type of talk therapy called cognitive behavioral therapy. Research shows it can have the longest-lasting benefits. It teaches people how to identify and cope with negative thoughts and symptoms.

In addition, there are medications that may help in some cases.

So, if you’re struggling with symptoms that make daily life difficult, don’t ignore them. It’s important to take SAD seriously. If left untreated, it can get worse and lead to social withdrawal, substance abuse and other mental health issues like anxiety and even suicidal thoughts.

It's best to talk to your doctor to get the right diagnosis and treatment plan. You don’t have to go through this alone — help is available and there are ways to feel better.

