Flu cases are low in Michigan, but expected to rise quickly during holiday season

(WXYZ) — Flu cases in Michigan remain low but are expected to rise quickly with the holiday season upon us.

With only 1 in 4 Michiganders vaccinated, this flu season could be especially tough.

The flu vaccination rate in Michigan this year is the lowest we've seen in years, at just 26.6%. That’s down from 34.3% during the 2020-2021 season, 30.5% in 2021-2022 and 29.1% last year. We’re also behind the national rate, where 36.6% — or more than 1 in 3 adults — have been vaccinated.

One reason for the low numbers could be that people simply forget how serious and miserable the flu can be if they haven’t had it in a while. Unlike a common cold, influenza can be truly debilitating, knocking you out for five to seven days, which is enough to miss school, work and holiday festivities.

Other reasons why people avoid the flu shot include vaccine safety, a perceived lack of need, limited access to health care, missed opportunities for vaccination and misinformation, which has led to lower confidence in vaccines overall.

The flu shot works. Myself and my family including my kids got it and we get it every year.

Now, some people expect the vaccine to guarantee protection from getting sick. But that’s not true. While the flu shot can help reduce the chances of getting ill, there’s no certainty. Plus, flu affects people in different ways, and every flu season is different.

Typically, millions of people get the flu, hundreds of thousands are hospitalized and more than 36,000 die.

But if you do get sick after getting vaccinated, it can make the illness less severe. For most people, it reduces the risk of serious complications like pneumonia, hospitalization and even death. It’s also likely to keep you off a ventilator.

As for safety, flu vaccines have been around for more than 50 years in the U.S. and have a great safety record. The vaccines this year are trivalent and will protect against three flu viruses: H1N1, H3N2 and one type of influenza B/Victoria. Since the B/Yamagata virus hasn’t been seen since March 2020, it’s no longer included.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the flu shot for everyone 6 months and older unless there’s a medical reason not to get it. It’s highly recommended for young kids, older adults, pregnant people and those with a higher risk of serious complications.

So, I’m urging Michiganders to get vaccinated now, especially before all the holiday parties and gatherings coming up. While it won’t make you completely immune, it gives your body a much better chance to fight off the virus and stay healthier this season.

