Global diabetes cases quadruple over past decades, stronger action needed

(WXYZ) — Adult diabetes cases worldwide have more than quadrupled, according to a new analysis from The Lancet journal.

Many new cases are in low- to middle-income countries, but wealthier nations like the U.S. are not immune.

This new data is pretty concerning. Back in 1990, about 200 million adults were living with diabetes. By 2022, that number jumped to 830 million. So, in just over three decades, diabetes rates worldwide have quadrupled.

Now, the analysis looked at data from 141 million adults taking part in over 1,100 studies globally. The largest increases were found in South and Southeast Asia, the Middle East, North Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean. And while rates are soaring, treatment is pretty dismal.

About 59% of the 450 million adults aged 30 and older are not getting treated for diabetes. Ninety percent of them live in low-to middle-income countries.

When it comes to the wealthier countries, the highest diabetes rates are right here in the U.S., with 11.4% among women and 13.6% among men.

My family has been personally affected by diabetes, so I know how serious it can be. It can cause blindness, limb amputation, kidney failure, heart attack and stroke. With millions untreated, it’s no surprise that mortality rates are also up.

In 2021, 1.6 million people died due to diabetes and 47% happened before the age of 70. Diabetes-related kidney disease led to another 530,000 deaths, and high blood sugar contributes to about 11% of cardiovascular deaths.

For the analysis, most of the survey data did not separate Type 1 and Type 2. But about 85% to 95% of cases are Type 2. Type 2 means your body can’t use insulin properly, which is what controls blood sugar. Type 1 is when your body can’t make the hormone insulin.

As for why rates are rising, a lot of it comes down to poor diets and the rising obesity rates. Also, lack of exercise and economic hardship add to the problem. But there’s good news: Type 2 diabetes is often preventable.

Lifestyle changes are the best way to prevent or delay Type 2. This means eating a balanced diet, maintaining a healthy weight, aiming for 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week and avoiding tobacco.

Now, symptoms of diabetes can sometimes show up suddenly. For Type 2, they may be mild and take years to notice. That’s why it’s really important is to get regular check-ups and blood tests. If you experience symptoms, like feeling very thirsty, needing to urinate more often, blurred vision, fatigue and unintentional weight loss, please see your doctor.

This new analysis is really a wake-up call for the world. People are suffering and dying needlessly. We need stronger action to tackle rising cases and treatment gaps.

