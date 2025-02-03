Heart heart: Ways to protect yourself and the common warning signs

(WXYZ) — February is American Heart Month, a time to raise awareness about heart disease and how we can protect our hearts.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., but the good news is up to 80% of cases can be prevented.

I talk to my patients about heart health all the time because your heart keeps your body going. It’s a powerful muscle that pumps blood throughout your body. And just like any other body part, it can wear down over time.

Now, heart disease is a general term for conditions that affect the heart and blood vessels. It includes arrhythmias, congenital heart defects and coronary artery disease, the leading cause of death in the U.S.

With coronary artery disease, plaque — made up of cholesterol — builds up in the arteries, making them stiff and narrow. This reduces blood flow and can lead to serious problems like heart attacks.

Symptoms can vary, but common warning signs include:



Chest pain or tightness

Shortness of breath

Dizziness or weakness

Irregular or fast heartbeat

Nausea or sweating

Pain or numbness in the arms or legs

I have six simple ways people can protect their hearts:

Know your numbers

High blood pressure and high cholesterol are major risk factors. Nearly half of U.S. adults have high blood pressure and don’t even know it. Seeing your doctor for a checkup is the best way to understand your risk.

Manage your stress

Stress raises blood pressure and increases your risk of heart attacks and other problems. Find ways to lower it — consider deep breathing, meditation, yoga or even a short walk.

Eat smart

A heart-healthy diet focuses on whole foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats. Cut back on processed foods, added sugar and excess sodium. Read nutrition labels and cook more meals at home.

Get moving

Exercise is one of the best things you can do for your heart. Aim for at least 150 minutes of movement a week. Break it up however works for you—it all adds up. Take the stairs, park farther away, or go for a quick walk.

Quit smoking

It can damage your heart and blood vessels. But the moment you quit, your heart starts to heal. If you need help quitting, talk to your doctor or check out support programs.

Watch your alcohol intake

Too much alcohol can raise your blood pressure and total cholesterol level, putting extra strain on your heart. If you drink, do so in moderation — one drink per day for women, two for men.



No matter your age, it’s never too early or too late to start taking care of your heart.