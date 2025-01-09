Hospitals, health care facilities change visitor guidelines as winter viruses spike

(WXYZ) — As winter illnesses spike, some hospitals and health care facilities are adjusting visitor guidelines.

In just three weeks, flu cases in Michigan have jumped from 570 per week to 2,706. Also, RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, has doubled from 271 to 550 cases. That’s according to the latest report from the Michigan Disease Surveillance System. So, more people are getting sick and seeking medical care.

Now, we know how important love and support are for healing when someone’s in the hospital or receiving care. That’s why hospitals only implement new restrictions when it’s absolutely necessary.

The main reason behind these changes is to limit the spread of highly contagious viruses like the flu and RSV, especially in places where at-risk populations are concentrated. For patients who are immunocompromised, elderly or dealing with chronic conditions, even a mild infection can pose serious health risks.

By taking precautions — like limiting the number of visitors, not allowing kids under 12 and asking sick visitors to stay home — hospitals can reduce the spread of illness and prevent outbreaks. This also helps protect medical staff and keeps critical resources like intensive care unit beds available during peak illness season.

I wear a mask often, especially when seeing my patients. Masks are very helpful when:



There’s a lot of illness spreading in your area.

You’ve recently been exposed to a virus, feel sic, or are recovering.

You or someone around you is at high risk for severe illness.

The reason why masks help is because they act like a filter. They help protect you from breathing in infectious particles or germs from others. And if you’re sick, a mask helps protect those around you.

Now, it’s important to know that all masks are not the same and they offer different levels of protection. Their effectiveness can vary depending on the type and size of the virus. Well-fitting masks like N95s or KN95s provide the best protection. They’re especially effective if worn correctly: covering your nose and mouth fully.

In my opinion, if you’re sick or experiencing symptoms, I’d recommend staying home instead of wearing a mask and going out. It’s the best way to keep others safe, especially vulnerable family and friends.

And if you need to visit a hospital, check the visitor policy ahead of time so there are no surprises. Remember, taking simple precautions can go a long way in protecting our hospitals and communities. Speaking of protection, it is still not too late to get vaccinated. Vaccines like the flu shot and COVID-19 booster take about two weeks to kick in, so they can still help keep you safe this season.

