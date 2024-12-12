New study shows CBC blood tests may help catch multiple diseases early

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, a routine blood test called a complete blood count, or CBC, may do more than provide general health information. A new study reveals it could help catch serious diseases earlier by focusing on a marker called a "set point."

Most people are familiar with the CBC blood test. It measures your red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets. It helps doctors spot things like anemia, infections, and leukemia. Now, CBC results vary from person to person, but they’re usually compared to a one-size-fits-all range. But that could soon change.

A study of over 25,000 people found that each of us has our own unique "set points" for blood cell levels. So what are these set points? Well, think of them as the usual range your body stays around. They are pretty specific to you and can stay stable for 20 years or more. And by focusing on these individual markers, doctors might catch early signs of disease, even if you feel perfectly healthy.

This test could help doctors spot or predict diseases like heart problems, type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis, and kidney disease.

For example, low hemoglobin—a protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen—could mean a higher risk of heart attacks or strokes. High white blood cell levels could point to a greater chance of developing diabetes. The number of red blood cells in your blood can help detect kidney disease. And even the size of your red blood cells could show a risk for irregular heart rhythms or osteoporosis.

What’s really interesting is that researchers also found this test can help calculate a person's overall risk of dying.

Healthy people with extremely high or low blood counts were linked with a 10-year death risk that varied by more than 5%. These set points identified over 20% of participants with a 2-5% higher risk of developing major diseases, such as heart disease and diabetes.

While more research is needed, these findings are amazing because they suggest that by recognizing and tracking set points, doctors like myself could identify people at higher risk. Then, we can step in early to prevent or manage these health issues. And that could help folks live longer and healthier lives.

