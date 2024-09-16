Poison control centers see significant rise in cases of kids and energy drinks

(WXYZ) — Poison control centers are seeing an alarming rise in cases involving energy drinks and children.

After years of steady numbers, America's Poison Centers reported a 20% increase from 2022 to 2023.

The biggest increase was in kids around 6 years old and 12 years old. This isn’t too surprising, in my opinion, since energy drinks often have bright colors and flashy designs that can really catch kids’ attention.

Now, America’s Poison Centers, which includes 55 centers across the country, recorded 2,323 calls in 2022. In 2023, that jumped to 2,834.

That’s a significant rise. About 48% of these cases were from accidental ingestion.

As a parent of three young children, I don’t buy energy drinks because I don’t want my kids to drink them. Not only are kids smaller and more sensitive to caffeine, but these drinks have no nutritional value. They often contain a lot of sugar and other stimulants like herbal supplements. And while they may give a quick energy boost, it’s usually followed by a crash.

As for symptoms of a caffeine overdose, these can include:



Rapid or irregular heart rate

Increased blood pressure

Vomiting

Anxiety

Rapid breathing

Seizures

If any child shows any severe symptoms of caffeine poisoning, please seek medical attention immediately.

There is no known safe amount of caffeine for kids aged 12 and under. For those 12 and up, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends no more than 100 milligrams per day. That’s about the same as one cup of coffee or a couple of cans of soft drinks, depending on the size.

When choosing drinks, I agree with the Academy: energy drinks are not appropriate for kids and teens. Instead, stick with water or make your own fruit-infused water. Milk is also great since it provides calcium, vitamin D and protein.

Other good options are unsweetened coconut water and diluted 100% fruit juice. When buying beverages, check the labels to make sure the product has a safe amount of caffeine for your child.

But even if you’re not worried about a caffeine overdose, it’s important to know that regular consumption can still cause problems like:



Trouble sleeping

Irritability and mood swings

Blood sugar fluctuations

Dependency - since it’s a stimulant and

Increased stress hormones, which over time can affect a child’s developing brain and heart

We live in a fast-food world with many unhealthy options. Let's do our best to keep an eye on what our kids are drinking and opt for healthier choices.