Preparing for potential health effects with daylight saving time ending next weekend

We change our clocks twice a year. And while research shows that the spring shift can bring more serious health risks—like a higher chance of heart attack and stroke—both time changes can actually impact your health.

That’s because the time shift disrupts our body’s internal clock, called the circadian rhythm. This master clock in the brain is set by exposure to light and darkness. It controls when we get sleepy and when we’re alert. Morning light helps reset the clock, and by evening, melatonin levels rise, making us drowsy.

Now, when we change the time, it can throw off this rhythm. Research shows that people can face higher risks for mood issues, suicide, and even traffic accidents around these clock changes.

Plus, even though we could gain an hour of sleep, not everyone benefits. In fact, the shift can potentially disrupt our sleep, and cause sleep disturbances and fatigue. You might also notice dips in concentration, reaction time, and overall cognitive function. This can be especially risky for drivers and people in demanding jobs.

And then there’s the extra hour of darkness. With earlier sunsets and less daylight, some people may experience seasonal affective disorder or worsening depression or anxiety.

How people can prepare for the time change

Fall back” should be easier, but it can still take some time to adjust. Here are a few steps to help you prepare:

Gradually Adjust Your Bedtime: Try going to bed 10–15 minutes later each night a few days before the clock change. This way, your body can adjust slowly instead of all at once.

Adjust Your Kids' Schedules Too: Shift your kids' bedtimes a little in the days before the change to help them adjust better.

Get Morning Sunlight: Natural light helps our bodies wake up. Try to get outside or sit by a window in the morning to boost your energy.

Avoid Caffeine and Alcohol Before Bed: Both can mess with your sleep, making it harder to adjust. Try cutting these out in the afternoon and evening.



These simple changes can make it easier to adjust and boost your mood, focus, energy, and sleep quality. And sleep is super important—about 1 in 3 U.S. adults don’t get the recommended seven or more hours each night. Not getting enough sleep can lead to heart problems, cognitive decline, obesity, and other issues. So, let’s make sleep a priority and do your best to ease back into standard time.

RELATED: What would happen if Michigan kept Daylight Savings Time all year? And Metro Detroiters sound off

What would happen if Michigan kept Daylight Saving Time all year?