Secrets to the perfect nap — including why you shouldn't nap too late or long

In today’s Health Alert, if you're feeling tired or short on sleep, you might consider taking a nap. Naps can help get you through that afternoon slump and boost your alertness, but napping too long or at the wrong time of day could backfire.

Naps can be great for many people. They can recharge you, improve your mood, memory, work performance, and even help reduce stress.

When my patients tell me they feel sluggish in the afternoon—which is often the sleepiest part of the day for many people—I tell them this:

Timing matters. Don’t nap within eight hours of your bedtime. So, if you go to bed between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m., aim to nap between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m..

Also, keep it short—around 20 to 30 minutes. This helps you avoid falling into a deep sleep and waking up groggy.

Additionally, you’ll want a cool, quiet spot, preferably where you can lie down and block out light. You can use an eye mask if needed.

It’s also important to set an alarm so you don’t oversleep. A short nap shouldn’t mess with your nighttime sleep.

If you can’t fall asleep, that’s okay. Don’t get frustrated—resting is still a great way to relax and recharge.

Are there any exceptions to a longer nap, and how do you know when a nap affects your night's sleep?

Yes, there are exceptions. A longer nap can be helpful if you're catching up on sleep after shift work or recovering from a rough night or jet lag.

Now, you’ll know when a nap is affecting your night's sleep because you’ll find it harder to fall asleep or stay asleep at night. You might also feel less tired at bedtime or stay awake longer than usual.

The most important thing is to focus on getting quality sleep at night. That means going to bed and waking up at the same time, sticking to a bedtime routine, and aiming for seven to nine hours of sleep each night.

If you’re doing all that and still find yourself constantly exhausted and needing naps just to get you through the day, it could be a sign of a bigger problem. Medications, sleep disorders like sleep apnea, or conditions like insomnia, anxiety, or depression could be interfering with your nighttime sleep. If your sleep problems persist, it’s time to talk to your doctor.

However, if naps make you feel better and don’t disrupt your sleep at night, they’re a great way to reduce fatigue and recharge both your body and mind.

