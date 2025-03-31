Stress Awareness Month: Tips you can use to manage your stress

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, stress is normally a part of life, but it can take a toll on both your mind and body. April is National Stress Awareness Month - a time to talk about how stress affects us and find ways to manage it.

Stress is something we all deal with. And while a little stress can keep us alert and motivated, chronic stress can take a serious toll on our health.

Why? Well, stress doesn’t just affect your mind - it impacts your whole body. Here’s what happens: When you’re in a stressful situation, your body releases hormones that increase your heart rate, blood pressure, and blood sugar. Once the stress passes, your body should return to normal. But if stress levels stay high for too long, it can start to impact your overall health and well-being. It can trigger headaches, digestion issues, and anxiety. Over time, it raises the risk of serious health problems like obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and stroke.

So, how can we manage stress? First, remember that while we can’t always control stressful situations, we can control how we respond to them. Start by recognizing when stress is beyond your control and try to let go of what you can’t change. Focus on healthy coping strategies—like taking a walk outside, practicing deep breathing, or doing something you enjoy.

Another key to managing stress is social connection. Talking to a close friend, family member, or professional can help you process and relieve stress in a healthy way.

Also, try to avoid unhealthy coping habits like alcohol, drugs, or too much screen time. They might offer temporary relief, but they can also lead to bigger problems and make stress worse in the long run.

Finally, make self-care a priority. Eat nourishing foods, exercise regularly, and get enough sleep.

These small habits help build resilience and make stress easier to handle. Lastly, if stress starts to interfere with your daily life or feels overwhelming, don’t hesitate to reach out to a doctor or counselor.

The bottom line? Stress is part of life, but it doesn’t have to control you. Small, daily changes can make a big difference.

