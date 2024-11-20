Strokes happening more in younger people, Cleveland Clinic research explains why

(WXYZ) — One of the most debilitating types of stroke is happening to younger people. Large-Vessel Occlusion Acute Ischemic Strokes were thought to affect mainly older adults, but research confirms younger people are not exempt.

New findings from the Cleveland Clinic may help explain this.

Now, a Large-Vessel Occlusion Acute Ischemic Stroke — also called big blockage strokes — happens when a blood clot or plaque buildup causes a major blockage in one of the brain's major arteries. This stops blood flow and cuts off oxygen. These strokes are dangerous and need quick treatment to avoid brain damage or death.

So, why are more younger people having these strokes? Cleveland Clinic researchers looked at the records of 1,200 patients aged 18 to 49. They found that big blockage strokes occurred in about 20% of cases.

This is very similar to the rates we see in older adults. This could be tied to an increase in stroke risk factors like diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol among our younger population.

But here’s something else that’s very interesting. Researchers noticed that younger adults in the Midwest can live differently than their East or West Coast peers. Their lifestyle is often more sedentary overall, and that could also play a role.

Quick treatment and timing are key. Intravenous thrombolysis uses medication to dissolve dangerous clots. But it can only be done within 4.5 hours of the stroke starting. Thrombectomy is a procedure where doctors use a specially designed device to pull or suck the clot out to restore blood flow. This can only be done within 24 hours if there’s still salvageable brain tissue.

On the plus side, the study found that younger patients who arrived at the hospital quickly had good outcomes. Unfortunately, about half didn’t get treatment. And of that group, a quarter had arrived too late for acute care.

That’s why it’s so important to recognize the symptoms and not brush them off. The word FAST can really help:



F is for Facial drooping

A is for Arm weakness

S is for Slurred speech

T is for Time to call 911

In addition, it’s important to see your doctor to for regular screenings and keep risk factors like diabetes, blood pressure and cholesterol under control. Also, stay active. You don’t have to join a gym — activities like walking, dancing or playing a sport can really make a difference.

Too many younger people think a stroke can’t happen to them, but that’s not true. And this mindset needs to change. When a younger person suffers, becomes disabled or dies from a stroke, it doesn’t just affect them, it impacts their entire families.

