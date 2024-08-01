Study finds Gen X, Millenials have higher risk of developing17 cancers than previous generations

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, new research reveals that Generation X and Millennials are at a higher risk for 17 types of cancers. According to the study published in The Lancet Public Health, several of the cancers had been declining among older age groups.

This is a major study conducted by researchers from the American Cancer Society and the University of Calgary in Canada. They analyzed data from over 23 million patients diagnosed with 34 different types of cancer, as well as data on over 7 million individuals who died from 25 types of cancer. The data covered adults aged 25 to 84.

Now, cancer rates and types can vary from one generation to the next. But here are the 17 identified cancers that have increased amongst Generation X and Millennials:



anal

colon and rectal

gallbladder

testis

kidney and renal pelvis

small intestine

pancreas

myeloma – which is a blood cancer

leukemia

two types of stomach cancer: gastric cardia and non-cardia gastric

ovarian

estrogen receptor-positive breast cancer

uterine corpus - which is the upper part of the uterus

liver and intrahepatic bile duct in women

non-HPV-associated oral and pharynx cancers in women

And Kaposi sarcoma in men - that’s cancer that develops from the cells that line lymph or blood vessels

The cancers that are increasing the fastest among younger generations are small intestine, kidney and renal pelvis, pancreatic, and liver cancer in females. For those born in 1990, the rates of these cancers are two to three times higher compared to those born in 1955.

Surprisingly, uterine cancer has seen a huge increase. The research found a 169% higher incidence rate for those born in the 1990s compared to those born in the 1950s.

Now, looking at mortality rates, younger generations are seeing higher death rates for liver and intrahepatic bile duct cancer in females, uterine corpus cancer, gallbladder cancer, as well as testicular and colorectal cancers. For most other cancers, death rates have either stabilized or decreased.

So why are cancer rates rising for Generation X and Millennials? The answer is unclear. However, possible factors include less physical activity, increased consumption of processed foods, environmental changes, and exposure to potential carcinogens. Also, research has shown that being overweight or obese is linked to a higher risk of developing 13 types of cancer, 10 of which I listed earlier.

While alarming as this all sounds, eating a balanced diet, staying physically active, maintaining a healthy weight, and following recommended cancer screening guidelines can help reduce your risk.

This Week on the Dr. Nandi Show

It's time to come out of your shell and make some friends. University of Michigan Center for Positive Organizations expert Chris White says It could just save your life. Join Dr. Partha Nandi, Chris, and mass influencer Teresa de Grosbois as they talk about the importance of surrounding yourself with people to make your personal and professional lives healthier. Tune in this Sunday, August 4th at 1pm to watch "Connecting With Others... Could Forming a Purpose With People Help You Live Longer?"

