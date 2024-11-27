What you need to know about safely cooking your turkey this Thanksgiving

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, as families gather for Thanksgiving, safety in the kitchen is key to a healthy holiday. Proper turkey preparation and storage are critical to preventing foodborne illness.

At my family's Thanksgiving meal, the turkey is always the main attraction! But it’s really important that’s it’s cooked safely. The internal temperature should reach 165 degrees Fahrenheit. It doesn’t matter how you cook it - whether roasting, frying or smoking – it has to hit that temperature.

And here’s why. 165 degrees Fahrenheit is the point where harmful bacteria like Salmonella, E. coli, Listeria, and Campylobacter are destroyed. If those bacteria aren’t killed, they can cause serious foodborne illnesses.



Common symptoms include:

Stomach pain or cramps

Diarrhea

Nausea and vomiting fever

Now, these symptoms can show up anywhere between 6 hours and 6 days after eating contaminated food, depending on the bacteria. Unfortunately, about 48 million people in the U.S. get sick, 128,000 end up in the hospital, and 3,000 die from foodborne illnesses.

Let’s start with thawing your turkey. Make sure you do it the right way—either in the refrigerator, in cold water that you change every 30 minutes, or in the microwave if you can fit it. Never thaw it on the counter because that allows bacteria to grow.

Also, before and after handling raw meat or poultry, always wash your hands using soap and water for 20 seconds.

Next, it’s best to skip rinsing raw turkey. It can actually spread bacteria to your counters, sink, and other foods. And be sure to clean up spills or juices right away to avoid contaminating your sink or countertops.

It’s also important to keep raw turkey away from ready-to-eat foods like veggies, fruits, or side dishes to prevent cross-contamination.

Now, when the turkey is that delicious golden color and you think it's done cooking, be sure to use a meat thermometer to check the temp, even if your turkey has a pop-up indicator. The best places to check are the thickest part of the breast, the innermost part of the thigh, and the wing. Be careful not to touch any bones—they can give you an inaccurate reading.

Finally, after the feast is over, remember to get any leftovers into the fridge within two hours to keep them safe. Leftovers should be eaten within three to four days. If you don’t finish them in time, you can freeze them for up to six months.

By following these tips, you can enjoy your Thanksgiving meal and leftovers while keeping everyone safe and healthy. Have a happy Thanksgiving, everyone!

