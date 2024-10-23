What you need to know about the E. coli outbreak tied to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, a multistate E. coli outbreak has resulted in one death and at least 49 illnesses across ten states. Many of those affected recalled eating Quarter Pounder sandwiches from McDonald’s before getting sick.

Right now, we don’t know the exact ingredient, but investigators are looking closely at onions and beef. Preliminary findings by the FDA point to slivered onions used on the burgers. The USDA is also looking into the hamburger patties.

Now, McDonald’s says the onions came from a single supplier that serves three distribution centers. They’ve removed the onions and quarter-pound patties in the affected states while the investigation continues. Other beef patties and diced onions at the fast-food chain have not been implicated in this outbreak.

The CDC has linked the bacteria E. coli O157:F7 to this outbreak. This type causes roughly 74,000 infections in the U.S. annually, with over 2,000 hospitalizations and sadly, about 61 deaths.

So far, ten people have been hospitalized, including a child with a serious complication called HUS - hemolytic uremic syndrome. That’s when small blood vessels become damaged and clots form. Patients can develop serious kidney problems that can lead to kidney failure, permanent health problems, and even death.

So far, Colorado has the most cases, with 26, followed by Nebraska, with nine. Other affected states include Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. However, the CDC warns that the outbreak could spread to other states.

E. coli symptoms usually start three to four days after exposure and often include severe stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Unfortunately, there isn’t a specific treatment to cure the infection.

Staying hydrated and drinking plenty of fluids is important. If you have diarrhea, talk to your doctor before using anti-diarrheal medication. It can slow down your digestive system and prevent your body from getting rid of the toxins. This can also increase the risk of developing HUS.

Now, most people get better on their own in about five to seven days. However, some may develop HUS and need to be hospitalized. Treatments might include IV fluids, blood transfusions, or kidney dialysis. Those most at risk are children younger than 5, seniors 65 and up, and those with weakened immune systems.

If you recently ate a McDonald’s Quarter Pounder and are experiencing severe symptoms, please contact your healthcare provider right away and mention what you ate.

