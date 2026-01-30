(WXYZ) — The start of 2026 came with a tough choice for many Michigan families – pay higher healthcare premiums or pay the bills.

That choice has led many to go without coverage. For Byron Kelley, that reality hit years ago when he lost insurance. Instead of skipping care, he found another option.

Healthcare resources aim to help those who are uninsured or underinsured in Michigan

"Everything that you actually need is right here at MyCare," Kelley said.

MyCare Health Center is a federally-qualified health center with locations in Center Line, Mt. Clemens and Clinton Township. Kelley has been a patient since 2012.

"What keeps you coming back?" I asked.

"The doctors. They show love. They show interest in my health, so why go somewhere else?" Kelley said.

MyCare Health Center CEO Karen Wood said when times are tough, more metro Detroiters turn to healthcare centers like hers, where growth is up 127% since 2010.

"What do you attribute that growth to? I asked.

"I think high-quality care and the need. The need is out there," Wood said. "We will not turn people away based on ability to pay."

MyCare is one of dozens of federally qualified health centers across the state charged with filling the gaps in healthcare services. These centers can provide medical, dental, behavioral health, and even case management, all under one roof. Most accept commercial insurance, marketplace plans, Medicare, and a discounted sliding scale for some out-of-pocket customers.

"The work that we do, I honestly believe, is healthcare's best kept secret," Wood said.

It's not just cost that makes these health centers a great option. University of Michigan Physician Dr. Mark Fendricks said it's also about the quality.

"FQACS are very well qualified to provide much primary care, from preventive services to management of common chronic diseases," Fendricks said.

For everyone from babies to seniors. According to the Michigan Primary Care Association, these centers already provide care to 1 in 11 U.S. residents, 1 in 8 children, and 1 in 4 people without health insurance. In Michigan, they serve more than 715,000 patients annually.

"It's not unusual for people to go without prescriptions or maybe take it every other day just because they simply can't afford to pay for it," Wood said.

MyCare uses a federal discount program to lower medication costs. Fendrick says families can also look for four-dollar generics from some big box retailers and major grocers, and assistance programs from drug manufacturers. There are also online options.

"GoodRX and Mark Cuban's Cost Plus Drugs are well known, but there are several," Fendrick said.

You can find a Federally Qualified Health Center closest to you here.

You can find more information on the Michigan RX Prescription Drug Discount Program here.

