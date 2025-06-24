Heat wave doesn't stop the fun at the Ford Fireworks in downtown Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It was a scorcher at the 67th annual Ford Fireworks show in downtown Detroit Monday. Nonetheless, residents braved the heat wave to enjoy the show and continue yearslong traditions of seeing the show live.

“Me and my family started coming here every year a couple of years ago and figured even though it was hot, we could still try to stay cool and enjoy the fireworks," Southfield resident Kennedy Dreiman said.

Instead of packing regular blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the show, resident had to adapt by bringing cold waters, umbrellas and other means to stay cool.

WXYZ Kennedy Dreiman showing off what she brought to watch the fireworks

“Water bottles, ice, you name it, I probably have it," Detroit resident Lareasha Atkins said.

The city has been preparing for this major event and heat have for weeks. For EMS, the fire department and police, it was all hands on deck to make sure residents stayed cool and safe.

Misting fans, cooling stations and plenty of ice and water were available throughout the different parks and viewing areas, which included Belle Isle, Hart Plaza and Spirit Plaza.

Residents packed the parks just like every year, with Belle Isle reaching capacity around 6 p.m.

WXYZ Children enjoying the water in Hart Plaza

“I’ve been doing this for (my kids) since 2007. I’m not gonna stop," Roseville mom Bernadette Richardson said.

Organizers say they crammed more fireworks than ever before into the 24-minute long show, making the heat wave well worth it for those who came out.

