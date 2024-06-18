Heat Wave & Health: Here's which common medications make you more susceptible to big heat

(WXYZ) — Summer is on, and millions of Americans are trying to find ways to beat the heat.

And too many are unaware that common medications they’re taking for everyday ailments can make them much more susceptible to big heat.

"We're out here landscaping, doing a variety of lawns," said Jeremiah Avery, who is used to working in the summer heat. "Working on flower beds, you know, working in intense heat."

That heat can be dangerous. As temperatures soar, it's crucial to recognize that some medications used to treat common problems can increase your susceptibility to heat.

Dr. Candice Garwood is a pharmacist at the Detroit Medical Center and a clinical Professor of Pharmacy at Wayne State University.

"Seniors and pediatrics are probably most susceptible to side effects of medications," Garwood said. "And so those are the populations that we think about the most/"

She says anyone who manages seasonal allergies with antihistamines that work by drying you up could be at risk.

"You can buy them over-the-counter Benadryl. Claritin, Zyrtec," Garwood said. "Those drugs might make you less tolerant to heat, with the inability to sweat."

Those fighting high blood pressure are also at risk. Some of those medications work by increasing urine production - a significant risk in hot weather.

"You're more susceptible to dehydration. You need to drink a little bit of extra fluid and also stay out of the excess heat."

Certain antidepressants can affect your body's temperature regulation and hydration levels. This included the most common antidepressant class - SSRIs with medications like Prozac and Zoloft used to treat depression and anxiety. Other drugs used to treat bipolar disorder and schizophrenia can have a similar effect.

And if you or your children take stimulant medications listen up. ADHD drugs like Adderall or Ritalin can also make you less tolerant to heat.

Other medications make you more sensitive to the sun and more likely to suffer sunburn. That includes some broad-spectrum antibiotics like sulfonamides.

"Most commonly Bactrim, or the fluoroquinolones drugs like ciprofloxacin, Levofloxacin," Garwood said.

And tetracyclines used for infection and acne management. Other Acne drugs like topical retinoids and the drug Accutane can be a problem too.

"You need to wear a lot of sunscreen, stay in the shade, and make sure to cover up if you're using one of those kinds of medications," Garwood said.

Make sure to talk to your doctor when it doubt about any of your prescriptions.

For Jeremiah, he says he's ready for another day in the sun.

"I got a cooler with ice in it for one," Avery said. "Two: I take a rag, put it aside to cool it with ice, and put it on top of my head. I got coconut water."

And Jeremiah tries to stay in shaded areas as much as possible.

Heat and humidity don’t just take a toll on all of us.

It also takes a toll on many medications themselves.

Most medicines should be stored in a cool dry environment, and that means despite the name your bathroom medicine cabinet isn’t the best place to store your medicine.

The direct sun, high heat, and high humidity can change how those medicines work.

