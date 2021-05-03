Here are 7 companies that are hiring right now in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Latest unemployment numbers from the state show that 243,000 Michiganders were unemployed in March, 2021, compared to 218,000 Michiganders the year prior.

Since many people in our area may be looking for opportunities, here's a list of seven companies that are hiring right now locally:

1. Lowe's

Lowe's is looking to hire 719 new associates in the Detroit area during a nationwide hiring day event on May 4.

Open positions include cashiers, retail associates, stockers and receivers, merchandising service associates, drivers, supervisors and pro sales roles.

Lowe's says career advancements at all levels are available.

2. Two Men and A Truck

Two Men and A Truck in Detroit are looking to hire employees to prepare for the busy moving season. The Detroit initiative is aimed at hiring movers, drivers, hiring interns, management-level staff, middle management and human resources professionals.

3. Faurecia

Auto tech company Faurecia is hiring for more than 100 openings at its new manufacturing facility in Highland Park. Positions include operators, maintenance technicians and other operations personnel.

4. U.S. Postal Service

The U.S. Postal Service is hiring employees to work at its locations throughout Southeast Michigan as a City Carrier Assistant. After 24 months, CCAs can potentially move to a Career City Carrier. Positions start at $17.29 an hour.

5. The City of Troy

The City of Troy has more than a dozen full-time positions and seasonal positions opened, including both indoor and outdoor work. To explore the opportunities, click here.

6. Genisys Credit Union

This local credit union based primarily in Southeast Michigan is hiring for full-time and part-time positions, including bank tellers, mortgage consultants and more.

7. Saint Joseph Mercy Health System

Saint Joseph Mercy Health System is hiring full-time and part-time customer care representatives at its regional call center in Ann Arbor. The pay rate starts at $15 an hour.

"To be considered for the Customer Care Representative position, candidates must have graduated high school or have a GED equivalent. Applications for a part-time position can be submitted at Customer Care Rep - Part Time, 24 hours/week [jobs.trinity-health.org]. Applications for a full-time position can be submitted at Customer Care Rep – Full Time, 40 hours/week [jobs.trinity-health.org]"

To explore more open positions, visit Pure Michigan Talent Connect's website here.

