Here are the closures & cancellations Thursday due to wildfire smoke in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — The smoke from wildfires in Northern Ontario has moved its way into metro Detroit with a cold front that pushed it into the area.
Detroit has the worst air quality in the world on Thursday morning, and the smoke is expected to hang around for the next couple of days.
It's also forced the cancellation of many events and closures of different places throughout the area.
Check out the full list of closures & cancellations below.
- Detroit Riverfront Conservancy - All programs canceled, Cullen Family Carousel and all cafes and food service at the parks are closed.
- Belle Isle Conservancy - Belle Isle Aquarium closed
- Farmington Hills - Nature Center closed, Nature Camps canceled and Farmington Concert Band performance at Heritage Park canceled
- Rochester Hills - Spencer Beach closed
- The Henry Ford - Greenfield Village and Ford Rouge Factory Tour closed
- Red Oaks Waterpark in Madison Heights closed