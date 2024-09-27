What concerts and shows are coming to Pine Knob in 2025?

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — The season is winding down for concerts at Pine Knob and skiing will soon be the focus, but 2025 is looking to be another busy concert season as a number of artists have already announced shows for the legendary venue.

Two shows have already been announced for next summer. We will continually update this article as more shows are announced.

Here's a look at what's been announced and when for the 2023 season at Pine Knob:

Wednesday, July 2 - "Weird Al" Yankovic: Bigger & Weirder 2025 Tour

Friday, August 5 - Thomas Rhett Better In Boots Tour

*Note: Ticket on sale dates vary by show. The links above forward to the official purchase page at Ticketmaster.