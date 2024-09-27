Watch Now
What concerts and shows are coming to Pine Knob in 2025?

DTE Energy Music Theatre is going back to its original name, and will now be known as Pine Knob Music Theatre.
CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — The season is winding down for concerts at Pine Knob and skiing will soon be the focus, but 2025 is looking to be another busy concert season as a number of artists have already announced shows for the legendary venue.

Two shows have already been announced for next summer. We will continually update this article as more shows are announced.

Here's a look at what's been announced and when for the 2023 season at Pine Knob:

Wednesday, July 2 - "Weird Al" Yankovic: Bigger & Weirder 2025 Tour
Friday, August 5 - Thomas Rhett Better In Boots Tour

