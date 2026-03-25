Here are the new food items coming to Comerica Park in 2026

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Just over 24 hours before Opening Day, the Detroit Tigers have revealed all the new food items available at Comerica Park for the 2026 season.
Here's a list of the new items, including where you can find them at the ballpark:
- Pierogi Nachos (Section 122 in Hamtramck): Potato & Cheddar Pierogi w/ Hatch Chili Queso, Polish Kielbasa Crumbles, Caramelized Onions and Sauerkraut
- Tiger Tail (Section 336): A Footlong Corn Dog, Hand Battered, Rolled in Cheese Powder, Topped w/ Coney Chili, Orange Mustard & Diced Onions
- Smoked Bone-In Short Rib Sandwich (Section 328): Slow Smoked Bone-In Short Rib, Elote Slaw, BBQ Mayo, on a Martin’s Potato Roll
- Sweet Heat Chicken Ranch (Section 140, Breadless): Herb-Roasted Chicken, Roasted Sweet Potato, Truffle Buttermilk Ranch, Hot Sauce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Sweet Pickles, Baby Spinach, wrapped in Swiss Chard
- Orange Terror from Slow's BBQ (Section 149): Spicy Andouille Sausage, Tajin Spiked Sweet Potato, Roasted Orange Peppers & Onions, topped with Slow’s Tiger-Style Sauce, w/ Lime
- Turkey Leg at Bert's BBQ (Section 133): Slow Smoked Turkey Leg Topped w/ a Barbecue Sauce Drizzle
- Grilled Cheese Sonoran Dog at Big Cat Court (Section 119, Taqueria El Rey): Bacon Wrapped Hot Dog, Beans, Pico De Gallo, Cotija Cheese, on top of a Grilled Cheese Bun.
- Steak Frites (Section 151, Fairway): French Fries w/ Fairway-exclusive USDA Choice Angus Peninsula Steak & Zip Sauce
- The Legacy (Section 151, Fairway): Fairway-exclusive USDA Choice Angus Peninsula Steak, Garlic Aioli, Provolone, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze, on an Onion Roll
- Guernsey Orange Sherbet Ice Cream (Section 119, Big Cat Court)
Along with the new season-long items, here are the special items available for Heritage Nights:
- Gyro Slider (Section 143 Green Dot for Greek Heritage Night on Tuesday, May 5)
- Bases Loaded Beast (Comerica Landing Pitcher's Pub on Father's Day, Sunday, June 21): Footlong Hot Dog, Braised Beef, Beer Cheese, Topped w/ Bacon Crumble
- Pollo Loco Slider (Section 143 Green Dot on Hispanic Heritage Night on Saturday, Sept. 12): Fried Chicken, Cilantro Lime Aioli, Cotija Cheese
- Double Banger (Comerica Landing Pitcher's Pub on Irish Heritage Night on Tuesday, Sept. 22): Two Banger Sausages on a Footlong Bun, Hashbrowns, Caramelized Onions, Stone Ground Mustard
For more information on the food at Comerica Park, click here.