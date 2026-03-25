Here are the new food items coming to Comerica Park in 2026

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Just over 24 hours before Opening Day, the Detroit Tigers have revealed all the new food items available at Comerica Park for the 2026 season.

Here's a list of the new items, including where you can find them at the ballpark:



Pierogi Nachos (Section 122 in Hamtramck): Potato & Cheddar Pierogi w/ Hatch Chili Queso, Polish Kielbasa Crumbles, Caramelized Onions and Sauerkraut

Tiger Tail (Section 336): A Footlong Corn Dog, Hand Battered, Rolled in Cheese Powder, Topped w/ Coney Chili, Orange Mustard & Diced Onions

Smoked Bone-In Short Rib Sandwich (Section 328): Slow Smoked Bone-In Short Rib, Elote Slaw, BBQ Mayo, on a Martin’s Potato Roll

Sweet Heat Chicken Ranch (Section 140, Breadless): Herb-Roasted Chicken, Roasted Sweet Potato, Truffle Buttermilk Ranch, Hot Sauce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Sweet Pickles, Baby Spinach, wrapped in Swiss Chard

Orange Terror from Slow's BBQ (Section 149): Spicy Andouille Sausage, Tajin Spiked Sweet Potato, Roasted Orange Peppers & Onions, topped with Slow’s Tiger-Style Sauce, w/ Lime

Turkey Leg at Bert's BBQ (Section 133): Slow Smoked Turkey Leg Topped w/ a Barbecue Sauce Drizzle

Grilled Cheese Sonoran Dog at Big Cat Court (Section 119, Taqueria El Rey): Bacon Wrapped Hot Dog, Beans, Pico De Gallo, Cotija Cheese, on top of a Grilled Cheese Bun.

Steak Frites (Section 151, Fairway): French Fries w/ Fairway-exclusive USDA Choice Angus Peninsula Steak & Zip Sauce

The Legacy (Section 151, Fairway): Fairway-exclusive USDA Choice Angus Peninsula Steak, Garlic Aioli, Provolone, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze, on an Onion Roll

Guernsey Orange Sherbet Ice Cream (Section 119, Big Cat Court)

Along with the new season-long items, here are the special items available for Heritage Nights:



Gyro Slider (Section 143 Green Dot for Greek Heritage Night on Tuesday, May 5)

Bases Loaded Beast (Comerica Landing Pitcher's Pub on Father's Day, Sunday, June 21): Footlong Hot Dog, Braised Beef, Beer Cheese, Topped w/ Bacon Crumble

Pollo Loco Slider (Section 143 Green Dot on Hispanic Heritage Night on Saturday, Sept. 12): Fried Chicken, Cilantro Lime Aioli, Cotija Cheese

Double Banger (Comerica Landing Pitcher's Pub on Irish Heritage Night on Tuesday, Sept. 22): Two Banger Sausages on a Footlong Bun, Hashbrowns, Caramelized Onions, Stone Ground Mustard

For more information on the food at Comerica Park, click here.