Here are the summer events across metro Detroit for 2025

Summer is in full swing and that means the big summer events are returning to metro Detroit.
Check out a list of summer events by date across metro Detroit below.
June 6-8
Downtown Detroit: June 7-8 – Detroit Motor City Pride
Imlay City: June 6-8 – The Original Michigan Lavender Festival
Livonia: June 6-7 – Motor City Irish Fest
Downtown Ann Arbor: June 7 – Ann Arbor African American Festival
Dearborn Heights: June 4-8 – Summer Fest
Lake Orion: June 7-8 – Canterbury Village Medieval Faire
New Hudson: June 7-8 – Lyon Township International Kite Festival
Flat Rock: June 7 – Save the Dam Jam at Huron Park
Melvindale: June 5-8 – Melvindale Days Festival
Southgate: June 6-7 – Southgate Heritage Days
Taylor: June 8 – Colonial Days
Wyandotte: June 7 – Skip Clack Fishing Derby
Auburn Hills: June 7 - Paddlepalooza
Auburn Hills: June 8 – River Day & Fishing Derby
Clarkston: June 6 – Splash into Summer at Deer Lake Beach
Farmington: June 7-8 – Art on the Grand
Ferndale: June 7 - Geary Park Skate Jam
Holly: June 7 – Art in the Alley
Oak Park: June 7 – Family Fun Fest
Oxford: June 5-8 – Seymour Celebration
Springfield Twp: June 8 – Fishing Derby
Harrison Twp: June 8 – Fishing Derby
Mount Clemens: June 6-7 – Bud Light Classic Car Show
New Haven: June 7 – River Day/Flower Day
St. Clair Shores: June 7 – Junefest
Shelby Twp: June 7 - Packards & Pints 2025 – Beer, wine, cocktails, & cars
Ypsilanti: June 6 – Ypsi Pride 2025
Hartland: June 7-8 – Hartland Polo Classic
Milan: June 7 – Milan Mi Pride Parade
Port Huron: June 6-8 – Art on the River
Port Huron: June 7 – Sturgeon Fest
June 13-15
Commerce Twp: June 14 – Bicentennial Celebration
Troy: June 14 – Troy’s 70th Birthday Celebration
Redford: June 12-15 – Redford Community Festival
Erie: June 13-15 – River Raisin Renaissance Festival
St. Clair Shores: June 14-15 – Michigan Fantasy Festival
Canton: June 12-14 – Liberty Fest
Riverview: June 12-14 – Riverview Summerfest
Madison Heights: June 14 – Juneteenth Celebration
Chelsea: June 14-15 – Chelsea Painters Art Fair
Northville: June 13-15 – Northville Art House Art Market
Redford Twp: June 12-15 – Community Festival (Bell Creek Park)
Auburn Hills: June 13 – Beach Bash at Riverside park
Berkley: June 14 – Berkley Art Bash
Beverly Hills: June 14 – Disc Golf Open House at Beverly Park
Lathrup Village: June 14 – Lathrup Village Garden Tour
Ortonville: June 13 – Downtown Ortonville Summer Kick-Off
Pontiac: June 15 – Father/Son BBQ (Downtown)
Mount Clemens: June 14 – Urban Street Fair
Roseville: June 14 – Rosefest
Ann Arbor: June 13-29 – Ann Arbor Summer Festival
Hamburg Twp: June 11-15 – Family Fun Fest
Monroe: June 15 – Monroe Hamfest & Computer Show
Algonac: June 14 – St. Clair Waterfront Festival
June 20-22
Downtown New Baltimore: June 18-22 – Bay-Rama Fishfly Festival
New Haven: June 22 – Fun Foods Friends Festival
Canton: June 20- Summer Palooza
Detroit: June 20-21 – Juneteenth Jubilee Detroit Freedom Weekend
Ypsilanti: June 20-22 – Thunder over Michigan Air Show
Troy: June 20-22 – Opa! Fest
Grosse Pointe: June 21 – Grosse Pointe Pride
Auburn Hills: Jun 20-21 – SummerFest
Berkley: June 22 – Berkley Pride Block Party
Keego Harbor: June 20 – Block Party at Rose Sortor Park
Lake Orion: June 19-22 – Lake Orion Jubilee
Rochester: June 21 - Makers’ Market
Royal Oak: June 21-22 – Royal Oak Live! (jazz/r&b/funk)
Wolverine Lake: June 21 – Dog Show
Lenox Twp: June 22 – Fun Foods Friends Festival
Romeo: June 21 – Romeo Vintage Fest
Shelby Twp: June 20-21 – Summer Fest
Warren: June 21 – Shop Small Mix & Mingle “Summer Rain’ vendor and craft show
Downtown Ypsilanti: June 20-22 – Juneteenth Celebration
Brighton: June 22-24 – Brighton Street Art Fair
June 27-29
Belleville: June 28-29 Lake Fest Market in Downtown Belleville
Howell: June 27-29 – Michigan Challenge Balloonfest
Clarkston: June 28 – Independence Fest
Pontiac: June 29 – Cars Under the Stars at M1 Concourse
Ecorse: June 28-July 12 – Downriver MotorCity Jazz Series
Grosse Pointe Shores: Jun 28-29 – Gather in the Garden Summer Dinner Party
Lincoln Park: Jun 27 – Cruisin’ Downriver Car Show
Livonia: June 24-29 – Livonia Spree
Riverview: June 28 – Fort Street Cruise
Taylor: June 26-29 – Taylor Summer Festival
Trenton: June 27-29 – Trenton Summer Festival
Highland Twp: June 28 – Red White & Blues Festival & Fireworks
Independence Twp: June 28 – Independence Fest Clarkston 2025
Lake Orion: June 27 – Lake Orion American Summer Pub Crawl
Madison Heights: June 29 – Festival in the Park
Waterford: June 28 – Ribbon Cutting on the Riverwalk
Mount Clemens: June 28 – Celebrate Independence Day
Fort Gratiot: June 26-29 – Fort Gratiot Carnival
Port Huron: June 27-29 – Black River Tattoo Convention
Fort Gratiot: June 27-28 – Blue Water Cruise Weekend
St. Clair: June 28-29 – St. Clair Art Fair
July 4-6
Detroit: July 5 – Light Up Livernois Fashion, Art, and Design Festival
Royal Oak: July 3-6 – Royal Oak Taco Fest
Clawson: July 3-4 – Clawson Fourth of July
Gibraltar: July 4 – Gibraltar 4th of July Celebration/Parade
Wyandotte: July 4 - Independence Day Parade
Holly: July 3 – Village of Holly Fireworks at Lakeside Park
Lake Orion: July 5 – Lake Orion Fireworks
Milford: July 4 – 4th of July Parade
Sylvan Lake: July 3 – Annual Fireworks Display
Ypsilanti: July 5-6 – Otaku Detroit Summer Bash Sunset Drive Edition
St. Clair – July 4 – 4th of July Fireworks Display
Algonac – July 5 – Fireworks Display
July 11-13
Wyandotte: July 9-12 – Wyandotte Street Art Fair
Woodhaven: July 10-13 – Uncle Sam Jam
Plymouth: July 11-13 – Plymouth Art in the Park
Downtown Ann Arbor: July 11 – Rolling Sculpture Car Show
Birmingham: July 11 – Outdoor Movie Night at Booth Park
Davisburg: July 11-20 – Oakland County Fair
Ann Arbor: July 11-12 – Michigan Celtic Festival
Armada: July 11-13 (and 18-20) – Blake’s Lavender Festival
Lake Orion: July 12-13 – Hippie Fest in the Village
Grosse Pointe Farms: July 13 – Summer Beer and Wine Soiree on the Bay
Wayne: July 12 – US 12 Cruising Downtown Wayne
Taylor: July 13 - Wounded Warrior America Motorcycle Ride
Royal Oak: July 12-13 – Outdoor Art Festival
Troy: July 12 – Troy Midsummer Bash
New Baltimore: July 12 – Anchor Bay Triathlon
New Haven: July 12 – Red, Hot & Blue Festival
Utica: July 12-13 – The Utica Antiques Market (huge flea market)
Saline: July 11-12 – Michigan Celtic Festival
Brighton: July 11-12 – A Taste of Brighton
Port Huron: July 9-12 – The Blue Water Festival (Port Huron Boat Week)
St. Clair – July 12 – River Classic Car Show
Harsens Island – July 13 – Harsens Island Car Show
July 18-20
Allen Park: July 19 - Touch a Truck 10am-2pm
Ann Arbor: July 17-19- Ann Arbor Art Fair
Detroit: July 18-20 – African World Festival
Eastern Market: July 20 – Detroit Festival of Books
Farmington: July 17-19 – Farmington Founders Festival
Sterling Heights: July 18-20 – Festa Italiana
Novi: July 20 – Festival of Chariots
Flat Rock: July 17-19 – SummerBlast
Grosse Pointe Shores – July 18 – Dancing Queen: An Abba Salute (Ford House)
Beverly Hills – July 20 – Java & Jazz at Beverly Park
Bloomfield Hills – July 19 – Cranbrook Gardens Tour
Rochester: July 18 – Dancin in the Streets
Dundee: July 17 – Celebrate Dundee Down by the River
July 25-27
Fowlerville: July 21-16 -Fowlerville Family Fair
Imlay City: July 22-26 – Eastern Michigan State Fair
Sterling Heights: July 24-26 – Sterlingfest Art and Music Fair
Ypsilanti: July 25-26 -Michigan Brewers Guild Summer Beer Festival
Yale: July 25-27 – Yale Bologna Festival
Chelsea: July 25-26 – Sounds & Sights Festival
Birmingham: July 26 – Day on the Town
Hart Plaza: July 26-27 - Arab & Chaldean Festival
Orchard Lake – July 26-27 – Orchard Lake Fine Art Show
Grosse Pointe Shores – July 26 – Lake Fest (S.T.E.A.M. festival on Lake St Clair)
Lincoln Park – July 25-26 – Art in the Park
Plymouth: July 25-26 – Inside-Out Summer Sales (sidewalk sales)
Taylor: July 26 – Running to Honor 5k (Afghan War Theme)
Clarkston: July 26 – 24th Corvette Car Show
Farmington Hills: July 26 – Kid’s Fishing Day (Founders Sports Park)
Orchard Lake: July 26-27 – Orchard Lake Fine Art Show
Shelby Twp: July 26 – Shelby Township Flea Market
Superior Twp: July 26 – Bug Hunt
St. Clair: July 26-27 St. Clair Classic – Offshore Powerboat Races
Port Huron: July 26 - Mainstreet memories Car Show
Aug 1-3
Milford: Aug 1 – Barefoot & Free Yoga Festival
South Lyon: Aug 1-3 – Buy Michigan Now Festival
Belle Isle: Aug 2-3 – Belle Isle Art Fair
Warren: Aug 2-3 - Bangladeshi American Festival
Dearborn: Aug 1-3 – Dearborn Homecoming Festival
Clinton Twp.: Aug 3 – Clinton Township Gratiot Cruise
Trenton: Aug 2-3 – Jazz on the River
Grosse Pointe Woods: July 31 – Synchronized Swim Show
Grosse Pointe Woods: Aug 2 – Fishing Derby & City Picnic
Westland: Aug 2-3 – Blues, Brews, & Barbeque
Clinton Township: Aug 3 – Gratiot Cruise
Manchester: Aug 1-3 River Rhythm Music & Arts Festival
Livonia: Aug 1-2 – Highland Games (Scottish Heritage)
Aug 8-10
Chesterfield Twp: Aug 7-10 – Cheers to Chesterfield Festival
Armada: Aug 8-10 – Blake’s Sunflower Festival
Dexter: Aug 8-9 – Dexter Summer Festival
Milford: Aug 8-10 – Milford Memories Summer Festival
Shelby Twp: Aug 9-10 – Shelby Township Art Fair
Flat Rock: Aug. 9 – Cruzin’ Flat Rock Car and Truck Show
Grosse Pointe Shores – Aug. 7 – Shakespeare Stroll at Ford House
Ypsilanti – Aug 9 – Fun Fest at Frog Island Park
Saline: Aug 9 – Summerfest
Manchester: Aug 5-9 The Manchester Community Fair
Aug 15-17
Howell: Aug 15-17 – Howell Melon Festival
Holly: Aug 16-Sep 28 – Michigan Renaissance Festival kicks off
Port Huron: Aug 17 – Port Huron Float Down
Belleville: Aug 14 – Belleville Bridge Walk & Taste of Belleville
Oakland County: August 16 - Woodward Dream Cruise
Brownstown Twp: Aug 15-17 – Brownstown Summer Festival
Detroit: Aug 16-17 - AfroFuture
Armada: Aug 11-17 – Armada Fair
St. Clair Shores: Aug 15-17 – GreekFest 2025
Berkley: Aug 15 – Berkley CruiseFest
Waterford: Aug 15 – Oakland Uncorked
Mount Clemens: Aug 16 – Pride 2025
Aug 22-24
Brighton: Aug 22-24 – Brighton Street Art Fair
Metamora: Aug 22-23 – Metamora Country Days & Hot Air Balloon Fest
Chelsea: Aug 19-23 – Chelsea Community Fair
Armada: Aug 22-24 (and 30-sept 1) – Blake’s Sunflower Festival
Clawson: Aug 23 – Clawson Fest
Hazel Park: Aug 23-24 – Hazel Park Art Fair
Lake Orion: Aug 20-24 – Lake Orion Dragon on the Lake
Ortonville: Aug 24 – Veterans and First Responders Wild Game Cookout
Southfield: Aug 24 – The Chutney Festival
Troy: Aug 23 – Foam Party
Fraser: Aug 21-24 – Fraser Lions Club City Festival
Lenox Twp: Aug 23 – Tons O’ Trucks
Warren: Aug 21-23 – Warren Birthday Bash
Aug 29-31
Novi: Aug 28-Sept 1 - Michigan State Fair
Romeo: Aug 28-Sept 1 – Romeo Peach Festival
Downtown Detroit: Aug 29-Sept 1 – Detroit Jazz Festival
Hamtramck: Aug 30-Sept. 1 – Hamtramck Labor Day Festival
Saline: Aug 27-31 – Saline Community Fair
Royal Oak: Aug 29-Sept 1 – Arts, Beats, & Eats
New Baltimore: Aug 30-31 – Art on the Bay
Redford: Aug 30 – Broadway Prom (Redford Theatre)
Saline: Aug 27-31 – Saline Community Fair
Port Huron: Aug 30 – The Past of Port Huron Trolley Tour
Sept 5-7
Cass Corridor: Sept 6 – Dally in the Alley
Melvindale: Sept. 6 – Melvindale 100 Year Celebration
Plymouth: Sept. 5-7 – Plymouth Fall Festival
River Rouge: Sept 5-7 – River Rouge Days
Holly: Sept 6-7 HollyDays Festival
Oak Park: Sept 7 – Dog Day at the Pool
Shelby Twp: Sept 7 – Soggy Doggy Day
Brighton: Sept 5-6 – Brighton Smokin’ Rock-N-Blues Festival
Port Huron: Sept. 6 – Boat the Blue Antique & Classic Boat Show
St. Clair: Sept 7 – St. Clair Rotary Turtle Race