Watch Now
News

Actions

Here are the summer events across metro Detroit for 2025

Woodward Dream Cruise
Woodward Dream Cruise
Posted

Summer is in full swing and that means the big summer events are returning to metro Detroit.

Check out a list of summer events by date across metro Detroit below.

June 6-8

Downtown Detroit: June 7-8 – Detroit Motor City Pride

Watch below: Past coverage from Motor City Pride

Motor City Pride Fest

Imlay City: June 6-8 – The Original Michigan Lavender Festival
Livonia: June 6-7 – Motor City Irish Fest
Downtown Ann Arbor: June 7 – Ann Arbor African American Festival
Dearborn Heights: June 4-8 – Summer Fest
Lake Orion: June 7-8 – Canterbury Village Medieval Faire
New Hudson: June 7-8 – Lyon Township International Kite Festival
Flat Rock: June 7 – Save the Dam Jam at Huron Park
Melvindale: June 5-8 – Melvindale Days Festival
Southgate: June 6-7 – Southgate Heritage Days
Taylor: June 8 – Colonial Days
Wyandotte: June 7 – Skip Clack Fishing Derby
Auburn Hills: June 7 - Paddlepalooza
Auburn Hills: June 8 – River Day & Fishing Derby
Clarkston: June 6 – Splash into Summer at Deer Lake Beach
Farmington: June 7-8 – Art on the Grand
Ferndale: June 7 - Geary Park Skate Jam
Holly: June 7 – Art in the Alley
Oak Park: June 7 – Family Fun Fest
Oxford: June 5-8 – Seymour Celebration
Springfield Twp: June 8 – Fishing Derby
Harrison Twp: June 8 – Fishing Derby
Mount Clemens: June 6-7 – Bud Light Classic Car Show
New Haven: June 7 – River Day/Flower Day
St. Clair Shores: June 7 – Junefest
Shelby Twp: June 7 - Packards & Pints 2025 – Beer, wine, cocktails, & cars
Ypsilanti: June 6 – Ypsi Pride 2025
Hartland: June 7-8 – Hartland Polo Classic
Milan: June 7 – Milan Mi Pride Parade
Port Huron: June 6-8 – Art on the River
Port Huron: June 7 – Sturgeon Fest

June 13-15
Commerce Twp: June 14 – Bicentennial Celebration
Troy: June 14 – Troy’s 70th Birthday Celebration
Redford: June 12-15 – Redford Community Festival
Erie: June 13-15 – River Raisin Renaissance Festival
St. Clair Shores: June 14-15 – Michigan Fantasy Festival
Canton: June 12-14 – Liberty Fest
Riverview: June 12-14 – Riverview Summerfest
Madison Heights: June 14 – Juneteenth Celebration
Chelsea: June 14-15 – Chelsea Painters Art Fair
Northville: June 13-15 – Northville Art House Art Market
Redford Twp: June 12-15 – Community Festival (Bell Creek Park)
Auburn Hills: June 13 – Beach Bash at Riverside park
Berkley: June 14 – Berkley Art Bash
Beverly Hills: June 14 – Disc Golf Open House at Beverly Park
Lathrup Village: June 14 – Lathrup Village Garden Tour
Ortonville: June 13 – Downtown Ortonville Summer Kick-Off
Pontiac: June 15 – Father/Son BBQ (Downtown)
Mount Clemens: June 14 – Urban Street Fair
Roseville: June 14 – Rosefest
Ann Arbor: June 13-29 – Ann Arbor Summer Festival
Hamburg Twp: June 11-15 – Family Fun Fest
Monroe: June 15 – Monroe Hamfest & Computer Show
Algonac: June 14 – St. Clair Waterfront Festival

June 20-22
Downtown New Baltimore: June 18-22 – Bay-Rama Fishfly Festival
New Haven: June 22 – Fun Foods Friends Festival
Canton: June 20- Summer Palooza
Detroit: June 20-21 – Juneteenth Jubilee Detroit Freedom Weekend

Watch below: Past coverage from Juneteenth Jubilee

Juneteenth Jubilee Stroll

Ypsilanti: June 20-22 – Thunder over Michigan Air Show

Watch below: Past coverage from the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show

Thunder Over Michigan Air Show

Troy: June 20-22 – Opa! Fest
Grosse Pointe: June 21 – Grosse Pointe Pride
Auburn Hills: Jun 20-21 – SummerFest
Berkley: June 22 – Berkley Pride Block Party
Keego Harbor: June 20 – Block Party at Rose Sortor Park
Lake Orion: June 19-22 – Lake Orion Jubilee
Rochester: June 21 - Makers’ Market
Royal Oak: June 21-22 – Royal Oak Live! (jazz/r&b/funk)
Wolverine Lake: June 21 – Dog Show
Lenox Twp: June 22 – Fun Foods Friends Festival
Romeo: June 21 – Romeo Vintage Fest
Shelby Twp: June 20-21 – Summer Fest
Warren: June 21 – Shop Small Mix & Mingle “Summer Rain’ vendor and craft show
Downtown Ypsilanti: June 20-22 – Juneteenth Celebration
Brighton: June 22-24 – Brighton Street Art Fair

June 27-29
Belleville: June 28-29 Lake Fest Market in Downtown Belleville
Howell: June 27-29 – Michigan Challenge Balloonfest
Clarkston: June 28 – Independence Fest
Pontiac: June 29 – Cars Under the Stars at M1 Concourse
Ecorse: June 28-July 12 – Downriver MotorCity Jazz Series
Grosse Pointe Shores: Jun 28-29 – Gather in the Garden Summer Dinner Party
Lincoln Park: Jun 27 – Cruisin’ Downriver Car Show
Livonia: June 24-29 – Livonia Spree
Riverview: June 28 – Fort Street Cruise
Taylor: June 26-29 – Taylor Summer Festival
Trenton: June 27-29 – Trenton Summer Festival
Highland Twp: June 28 – Red White & Blues Festival & Fireworks
Independence Twp: June 28 – Independence Fest Clarkston 2025
Lake Orion: June 27 – Lake Orion American Summer Pub Crawl
Madison Heights: June 29 – Festival in the Park
Waterford: June 28 – Ribbon Cutting on the Riverwalk
Mount Clemens: June 28 – Celebrate Independence Day
Fort Gratiot: June 26-29 – Fort Gratiot Carnival
Port Huron: June 27-29 – Black River Tattoo Convention
Fort Gratiot: June 27-28 – Blue Water Cruise Weekend
St. Clair: June 28-29 – St. Clair Art Fair

July 4-6
Detroit: July 5 – Light Up Livernois Fashion, Art, and Design Festival
Royal Oak: July 3-6 – Royal Oak Taco Fest
Clawson: July 3-4 – Clawson Fourth of July

Watch below: Past coverage of Clawson July 4 celebration

Fourth of July celebrations return to Clawson after two-year hiatus

Gibraltar: July 4 – Gibraltar 4th of July Celebration/Parade
Wyandotte: July 4 - Independence Day Parade
Holly: July 3 – Village of Holly Fireworks at Lakeside Park
Lake Orion: July 5 – Lake Orion Fireworks
Milford: July 4 – 4th of July Parade
Sylvan Lake: July 3 – Annual Fireworks Display
Ypsilanti: July 5-6 – Otaku Detroit Summer Bash Sunset Drive Edition
St. Clair – July 4 – 4th of July Fireworks Display
Algonac – July 5 – Fireworks Display

July 11-13
Wyandotte: July 9-12 – Wyandotte Street Art Fair

Watch below: Past coverage of the Wyandotte Street Art Fair

Wyandotte Street Art Fair returns this weekend; here's what you need to know

Woodhaven: July 10-13 – Uncle Sam Jam
Plymouth: July 11-13 – Plymouth Art in the Park
Downtown Ann Arbor: July 11 – Rolling Sculpture Car Show
Birmingham: July 11 – Outdoor Movie Night at Booth Park
Davisburg: July 11-20 – Oakland County Fair
Ann Arbor: July 11-12 – Michigan Celtic Festival
Armada: July 11-13 (and 18-20) – Blake’s Lavender Festival

Watch below: Past coverage of the Blake's Lavender Festival

Blake's Lavender Festival

Lake Orion: July 12-13 – Hippie Fest in the Village
Grosse Pointe Farms: July 13 – Summer Beer and Wine Soiree on the Bay
Wayne: July 12 – US 12 Cruising Downtown Wayne
Taylor: July 13 - Wounded Warrior America Motorcycle Ride
Royal Oak: July 12-13 – Outdoor Art Festival
Troy: July 12 – Troy Midsummer Bash
New Baltimore: July 12 – Anchor Bay Triathlon
New Haven: July 12 – Red, Hot & Blue Festival
Utica: July 12-13 – The Utica Antiques Market (huge flea market)
Saline: July 11-12 – Michigan Celtic Festival
Brighton: July 11-12 – A Taste of Brighton
Port Huron: July 9-12 – The Blue Water Festival (Port Huron Boat Week)
St. Clair – July 12 – River Classic Car Show
Harsens Island – July 13 – Harsens Island Car Show

July 18-20
Allen Park: July 19 - Touch a Truck 10am-2pm
Ann Arbor: July 17-19- Ann Arbor Art Fair

Watch below: Past coverage of the Ann Arbor Art Fair

Annual Ann Arbor Art Fair underway

Detroit: July 18-20 – African World Festival
Eastern Market: July 20 – Detroit Festival of Books
Farmington: July 17-19 – Farmington Founders Festival
Sterling Heights: July 18-20 – Festa Italiana
Novi: July 20 – Festival of Chariots
Flat Rock: July 17-19 – SummerBlast
Grosse Pointe Shores – July 18 – Dancing Queen: An Abba Salute (Ford House)
Beverly Hills – July 20 – Java & Jazz at Beverly Park
Bloomfield Hills – July 19 – Cranbrook Gardens Tour
Rochester: July 18 – Dancin in the Streets
Dundee: July 17 – Celebrate Dundee Down by the River

July 25-27
Fowlerville: July 21-16 -Fowlerville Family Fair
Imlay City: July 22-26 – Eastern Michigan State Fair
Sterling Heights: July 24-26 – Sterlingfest Art and Music Fair
Ypsilanti: July 25-26 -Michigan Brewers Guild Summer Beer Festival

Watch below: Past coverage of the Michigan Summer Beer Festival

Thirsty? So are we... We're heading to the summer beer festival in Ypsilanti Friday

Yale: July 25-27 – Yale Bologna Festival
Chelsea: July 25-26 – Sounds & Sights Festival
Birmingham: July 26 – Day on the Town
Hart Plaza: July 26-27 - Arab & Chaldean Festival
Orchard Lake – July 26-27 – Orchard Lake Fine Art Show
Grosse Pointe Shores – July 26 – Lake Fest (S.T.E.A.M. festival on Lake St Clair)
Lincoln Park – July 25-26 – Art in the Park
Plymouth: July 25-26 – Inside-Out Summer Sales (sidewalk sales)
Taylor: July 26 – Running to Honor 5k (Afghan War Theme)
Clarkston: July 26 – 24th Corvette Car Show
Farmington Hills: July 26 – Kid’s Fishing Day (Founders Sports Park)
Orchard Lake: July 26-27 – Orchard Lake Fine Art Show
Shelby Twp: July 26 – Shelby Township Flea Market
Superior Twp: July 26 – Bug Hunt
St. Clair: July 26-27 St. Clair Classic – Offshore Powerboat Races
Port Huron: July 26 - Mainstreet memories Car Show

Aug 1-3
Milford: Aug 1 – Barefoot & Free Yoga Festival
South Lyon: Aug 1-3 – Buy Michigan Now Festival
Belle Isle: Aug 2-3 – Belle Isle Art Fair

Watch below: Past coverage of the Belle Isle Art Fair

Belle Isle Art Fair

Warren: Aug 2-3 - Bangladeshi American Festival
Dearborn: Aug 1-3 – Dearborn Homecoming Festival
Clinton Twp.: Aug 3 – Clinton Township Gratiot Cruise
Trenton: Aug 2-3 – Jazz on the River
Grosse Pointe Woods: July 31 – Synchronized Swim Show
Grosse Pointe Woods: Aug 2 – Fishing Derby & City Picnic
Westland: Aug 2-3 – Blues, Brews, & Barbeque
Clinton Township: Aug 3 – Gratiot Cruise
Manchester: Aug 1-3 River Rhythm Music & Arts Festival
Livonia: Aug 1-2 – Highland Games (Scottish Heritage)

Aug 8-10
Chesterfield Twp: Aug 7-10 – Cheers to Chesterfield Festival
Armada: Aug 8-10 – Blake’s Sunflower Festival
Dexter: Aug 8-9 – Dexter Summer Festival
Milford: Aug 8-10 – Milford Memories Summer Festival
Shelby Twp: Aug 9-10 – Shelby Township Art Fair
Flat Rock: Aug. 9 – Cruzin’ Flat Rock Car and Truck Show
Grosse Pointe Shores – Aug. 7 – Shakespeare Stroll at Ford House
Ypsilanti – Aug 9 – Fun Fest at Frog Island Park
Saline: Aug 9 – Summerfest
Manchester: Aug 5-9 The Manchester Community Fair

Aug 15-17
Howell: Aug 15-17 – Howell Melon Festival
Holly: Aug 16-Sep 28 – Michigan Renaissance Festival kicks off
Port Huron: Aug 17 – Port Huron Float Down
Belleville: Aug 14 – Belleville Bridge Walk & Taste of Belleville
Oakland County: August 16 - Woodward Dream Cruise
Brownstown Twp: Aug 15-17 – Brownstown Summer Festival
Detroit: Aug 16-17 - AfroFuture
Armada: Aug 11-17 – Armada Fair
St. Clair Shores: Aug 15-17 – GreekFest 2025
Berkley: Aug 15 – Berkley CruiseFest
Waterford: Aug 15 – Oakland Uncorked
Mount Clemens: Aug 16 – Pride 2025

Aug 22-24
Brighton: Aug 22-24 – Brighton Street Art Fair
Metamora: Aug 22-23 – Metamora Country Days & Hot Air Balloon Fest
Chelsea: Aug 19-23 – Chelsea Community Fair
Armada: Aug 22-24 (and 30-sept 1) – Blake’s Sunflower Festival
Clawson: Aug 23 – Clawson Fest
Hazel Park: Aug 23-24 – Hazel Park Art Fair
Lake Orion: Aug 20-24 – Lake Orion Dragon on the Lake
Ortonville: Aug 24 – Veterans and First Responders Wild Game Cookout
Southfield: Aug 24 – The Chutney Festival
Troy: Aug 23 – Foam Party
Fraser: Aug 21-24 – Fraser Lions Club City Festival
Lenox Twp: Aug 23 – Tons O’ Trucks
Warren: Aug 21-23 – Warren Birthday Bash

Aug 29-31
Novi: Aug 28-Sept 1 - Michigan State Fair

Watch below: Past coverage of the Michigan State Fair

Michigan State Fair returns this weekend

Romeo: Aug 28-Sept 1 – Romeo Peach Festival

Watch below: Past coverage from the Romeo Peach Festival

Romeo Peach Festival underway for Labor Day

Downtown Detroit: Aug 29-Sept 1 – Detroit Jazz Festival

Watch below: Past coverage of the Detroit Jazz Festival

Michigan Jazz Festival Kicks off Sunday

Hamtramck: Aug 30-Sept. 1 – Hamtramck Labor Day Festival
Saline: Aug 27-31 – Saline Community Fair
Royal Oak: Aug 29-Sept 1 – Arts, Beats, & Eats
New Baltimore: Aug 30-31 – Art on the Bay
Redford: Aug 30 – Broadway Prom (Redford Theatre)
Saline: Aug 27-31 – Saline Community Fair
Port Huron: Aug 30 – The Past of Port Huron Trolley Tour

Sept 5-7
Cass Corridor: Sept 6 – Dally in the Alley
Melvindale: Sept. 6 – Melvindale 100 Year Celebration
Plymouth: Sept. 5-7 – Plymouth Fall Festival
River Rouge: Sept 5-7 – River Rouge Days
Holly: Sept 6-7 HollyDays Festival
Oak Park: Sept 7 – Dog Day at the Pool
Shelby Twp: Sept 7 – Soggy Doggy Day
Brighton: Sept 5-6 – Brighton Smokin’ Rock-N-Blues Festival
Port Huron: Sept. 6 – Boat the Blue Antique & Classic Boat Show
St. Clair: Sept 7 – St. Clair Rotary Turtle Race

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 7 News Detroit This Morning!