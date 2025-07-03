'Everyone comes out for it': Gibraltar prepares for 61st annual Fourth of July celebration

GIBRALTAR, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you're looking for activities this Fourth of July holiday, there's no shortage of options available. Gibraltar is the home to one of them, as the city is hosting its 61st annual Fourth of July celebration, bringing a big sense of pride to the community.

The Red, White and Blue is out, and the games are ready, which can only mean one thing: Gibraltar's Fourth of July celebration is back.

"The city loves the Fourth of July, that's really the biggest holiday for us, everyone comes out for it. For Gibraltar, that's really it," said Austin Reynolds, the city's Parks and Recreation Director.

As a life-long resident, Austin has many memories visiting the event as a kid. Now, he's getting his first chance to run it.

"I grew up (with) the Fourth of July as my favorite holiday, and I think a large part of that is how the city has treated the Fourth of July," Austin said. "I'm excited to maybe put this event on, so kids these days, it can be their holiday, so kind of passing that down."

The event begins Thursday afternoon and continues through Friday night, mostly at the Gibraltar community center, and it features activities for all age ranges.

"We've got this great carnival put on by Wade shows, we have entertainment, we have about five or six live bands, we have food, fireworks, a parade, we really go all out," Austin said.

Across the street at Captain Jim's Marina and Bar, each year they anticipate the Fourth.

"For the whole week of the Fourth of July, it is buzzing around here with excitment," said Krissy McGuire, the bar's owner (left).

They also say all the people nearby means great things for business.

"It's huge," Krissy said. "We have a big, huge garage door here that always open. People are always walking, they can walk back and forth."

And with visitors from other cities coming in just for the celebration, Austin says it's a chance to show what Gibraltar is all about.

"I know everyone doesn't get too much of a chance to come out and see us, but it's the best event for them to come and see the city of Gibraltar," Austin said.

