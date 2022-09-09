Here is language for the 3 petitions Michigan voters will see on the November ballot

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Board of State Canvassers have approved three petitions that voters will see on the November ballot.

Two of the petitions – voter rights and abortion rights – were approved ahead of the deadline Friday evening for the ballots to be printed.

Below is the language that voters will see for the petitions on the November ballot.

Proposal 1 – Term Limits for legislators

"Proposal 22-1

A proposal to amend the state constitution to require annual public financial disclosure reports by legislators and other state officers and change state legislator term limit to 12 total years in legislature

This proposed constitutional amendment would:

Require members of legislature, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, and attorney general file annual public financial disclosure reports after 2023, including assets, liabilities, income sources, future employment agreements, gifts, travel reimbursements, and positions held in organizations except religious, social, and political organizations.

Require legislature implement but not limit or restrict reporting requirements.

Replace current term limits for state representatives and state senators with a 12-year total limit in any combination between house and senate, except a person elected to senate in 2022 may be elected the number of times allowed when that person became a candidate.

Should this proposal be adopted?

[ ] YES

[ ] NO"

Proposal 2 – Promote the Vote

"Proposal 22-2

A proposal to authorize additional absentee voting provisions, early in-person voting, and donations to fund elections; and add current legal requirements for voter identification and post-election audits and canvasses to the Michigan Constitution

This proposed constitutional amendment would:

Recognize fundamental right to vote without harassing conduct;

Require military or overseas ballots be counted if postmarked by election day;

Provide voter right to verify identity with photo ID or signed statement;

Provide voter right to single application to vote absentee in all elections;

Require state-funded absentee-ballot drop boxes, and postage for absentee applications and ballots;

Provide that only election officials may conduct post-election audits;

Require 9 days of early in-person voting; • Allow donations to fund elections, which must be disclosed;

Require canvass boards certify election results based only on the official records of votes cast.



Should this proposal be adopted?

[ ] YES [ ] NO"

Proposal 3 – Reproductive Freedom for All

"Proposal 22-3

A proposal to amend the state constitution to establish new individual right to reproductive freedom, including right to make all decisions about pregnancy; allow state to prohibit abortion in some cases; and forbid prosecution of individuals exercising established right

This proposed constitutional amendment would:

Establish new individual right to reproductive freedom, including right to make and carry out all decisions about pregnancy, such as prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion, miscarriage management, and infertility;

Allow state to prohibit abortion after fetal viability unless needed to protect a patient’s life or physical or mental health;

Forbid state discrimination in enforcement of this right; prohibit prosecution of an individual, or a person helping a pregnant individual, for exercising rights established by this amendment; and invalidate all state laws that conflict with this amendment.

Should this proposal be adopted?

[ ] YES

[ ] NO"

