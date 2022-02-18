Here's how to track snowplows clearing roads in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — A snowstorm Thursday dumped between 5-6 inches of snow in most of metro Detroit, meaning the roads are slick and snow-covered throughout the area.

Related: Checking out the road conditions throughout metro Detroit after Thursday's snowstorm

Plow trucks are out throughout metro Detroit working to clear the roads, and some areas even have a place where you can track snowplows live and see a live feed from their camera.

Related: Nearly 400 schools closed across metro Detroit

The Michigan Department of Transportation, which is responsible for state highways and roads, has the feature on the "MI Drive" website.

All you have to do is go to the website and then click the snowplow icon in the legend on the left side of the screen.

Wayne County also has the feature to track and view cameras from their snowplows. Again, just go to their website and https://compass.waynecounty.com/ and it will give you an option to check out the live feeds from snowplows.