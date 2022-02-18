Checking out the road conditions throughout metro Detroit after Thursday's snowstorm

(WXYZ) — Several inches of snow fell across metro Detroit on Thursday, dropping between 5-6 inches in many areas.

The snow started as rain on Thursday morning before transitioning to freezing rain, sleet, and eventually snow by Thursday afternoon.

Road crews are out across metro Detroit, and we have our 7 Action News This Morning crews across the area as well to check on road conditions for you.

Jenn Schanz is in Detroit in the condition of 7 Mile and Telegraph checking on the conditions.

She said that some of the main roads have been plowed, but many of the side streets are still not plowed and will have to dig out from the snow.

The City of Detroit does have 24 hours after the snow has stopped falling to clear the roads with their contractors.

In Macomb County, our Peter Maxwell was near Mound Rd. and Martin in Warren. Crews are starting to salt and plow the main roads, a different picture from earlier this morning where the roads were slick and snow-covered.

The side streets are still snow-covered and icy, Peter said, so make sure you take it slow.

On the highways, Peter said that they are still slick and to take it slow out there.