Here's what you need to know about the Motor City Car Crawl and charity gala tickets

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The Motor City Car Crawl, an all-new downtown event showcasing new vehicles from metro Detroit cars dealers kicks off August 5.

The car show will take place across six different downtown parks in Metro Detroit and is completely free.

RELATED: Sheryl Crow headlining Motor City Car Crawl charity gala in downtown Detroit this summer

List of participating parks:



Beacon Park

Cadillac Square

Campus Martius

Capitol Park

Grand Circus Park

Spirit Plaza

Dates & Hours:



Thursday, August 5, noon-9:00 p.m.

Friday, August 6, noon-10:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 7, noon-10:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 8, noon-5:00 p.m.

The Motor City Car Crawl will also host a Charity Gala on August 7 from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. to raise money for nine Detroit children’s charities.

Some include the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan, Boys Hope Girls Hope Detroit, Children's Center, and Detroit PAL.

This ticketed event costs $250 a person and will take place at the reception area of Campus Martius (Fountain Beach).

Tickets can be purchased online, here.

Dress Code

Summer Chic Dress Code: Summer clothes with a touch of glamour. Replace that little black dress with a soft and airy chiffon frock. Swap the dark suit for seersucker in a light hue.

Food & Beverage

Parc in Campus Martius will be catering strolling appetizers & cocktails.

For more information, click here.