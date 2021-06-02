Sheryl Crow headlining Motor City Car Crawl charity gala in downtown Detroit this summer

(WXYZ) — Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow will headline the Motor City Car Crawl Charity Gala which is happening at Campus Martius on Aug. 7, 2021.

The event is part of the first-ever Motor City Car Crawl, from the Detroit Auto Dealers Association and Downtown Detroit Partnership. It's a free, outdoor, walkable event from Thursday, Aug. 5 through Sunday, Aug. 8.

The charity gala will feature an array of food and beverage offerings, and raise money for nine Detroit children's charities, which normally get money from the North American International Auto Show's Charity Preview.

“Following a year that had a negative impact on many organizations, especially non-profits, we are thrilled to create and host a new event that will raise money for children’s charities,” said Doug North, DADA Special Events Chairman. “We are especially thankful to feature a big name, like Sheryl Crow, as our headliner to help draw people downtown.”

“Our partnership with Rod Alberts and the DADA continues to grow with this exciting announcement of Sheryl Crow as the headliner,” said Eric Larson, CEO, Downtown Detroit Partnership. “Public spaces continue to provide unique opportunities for our community to come together in Downtown Detroit and this ticketed Gala will provide critical financial support to nine local children’s charities.”

Tickets start at $250 each and can be purchased at naias.com/mc3-tickets beginning June 10. Recommended attire for the Gala is summer chic.