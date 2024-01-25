'He's a legend': Michigan students react to Jim Harbaugh leaving for NFL

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Just a few weeks ago, the streets of Ann Arbor were filled with celebrations of a National Championship. On Wednesday, there was more sadness after their head coach Jim Harbaugh agreed to become the next head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL.

"I am surprised. He's a legend here. He's one step down from a God. Why would you leave somewhere you’re worshiped?” Michigan student Gabe Bauer said. “I knew it was a possibility, but I thought ultimately, he would stay.”

Law student Matthew Holmes is from San Diego, the city the Chargers once called home. Holmes is happy for his NFL team but sad for his school.

"I think San Diego, rather Los Angeles, is going to win some championships soon,” Holmes said. "I think the general campus consensus is we're disappointed to see him go but wish him the best."

Many of these students on campus Wednesday have only seen success with Harbaugh —three Big Ten titles in a row, capped off this season with a Rose Bowl victory and a National Championship.

“Just happy to see him get the success he deserves,” student Sajjad Majeed said. "Him bringing us to such infamy is just amazing. I think it's connected so many people and made us feel so proud to go to this university.”

With the uncertainty of Harbaugh’s future now over, students are looking ahead to the Wolverine’s future, hoping their once interim coach Sherone Moore will become the next head coach.

“I think coach Moore is the natural selection," Holmes said. "I think we've got a culture here of being the leaders and best in everything we do. And so whoever comes in and fills that, it's going to be big shoes to fill, but I think they can get it done.”