GROSSE POINTE FARMS, MICH. (WXYZ) — A district championship football game between two high school rivals is now at the center of a bizarre police investigation.

Grosse Pointe Public Schools confirmed to 7 News Detroit that a parent of a Bedford High School student entered Grosse Pointe South without permission and defecated in a hallway.

Watch Peter Maxwell's report below:

High school football rivalry turns bizarre after parent accused of defecating inside Grosse Pointe South

Surveillance from inside the school shows a Bedford High School parent walk inside without permission.

The incident left Grosse Pointe Farms Detective Anto Trupiano at a loss for words.

"This is definitely a first." Trupiano said.

"The suspect entered the school through a doorway that was open for a band concert. He then proceeded to walk around the school, pass several bathrooms, turned the corner stepped into a doorway and defecated in the middle of the school." Trupiano said.

Police were able to track down their suspect using the video, who claimed he had a "medical emergency," but detectives question his motive.

"We kind of don't understand why he decided to walk through a bunch of different hallways to find a bathroom he walked passed anyways." Trupiano said.

The surveillance footage shows the suspect walk into the building, proceed down several hallways and duck into the corner where police say he committed the foul act, even taking his sweatshirt off before running for the exit.

Elsie Martinez's granddaughter attends Grosse Pointe South, and she told me she's not buying it.

"I don't think it's a medical emergency if you drop your pants and just did the business in the hallway. I think it was intentional. But once he got caught then he doesn't want to face up to it." Martinez said.

Grosse Pointe resident Matt Weiler also reacted to the incident.

"That's just not right." Weiler said.

Grosse Pointe Public Schools released a statement about the incident:

The District is aware of misinformation circulating in the community regarding an incident that occurred at Grosse Pointe South High School following Friday night's football game against Bedford High School.



Following the game, a review of the District's security camera footage confirmed that an individual who was a parent of a Bedford High School student entered the school building without authorization and defecated in a hallway.







This behavior is wholly unacceptable and is inconsistent with the standards of conduct and respect that the District expects of anyone entering its school facilities. While interscholastic athletics provide students with valuable lessons in teamwork, sportsmanship, perseverance, and respect, those lessons must also be modeled by the adults who attend such athletic events. Regardless of the outcome of a game, all individuals are expected to demonstrate appropriate conduct and respect for our students, schools, and communities.







The District has filed a police report regarding this incident and will cooperate with law enforcement as appropriate.







We appreciate the support of our school community and remain committed to maintaining a safe, respectful, and welcoming environment for our students, staff, and visitors." Dr. Roy Bishop Jr.

Bedford School District also responded, saying in part:

At Bedford Public Schools, we hold our students, staff, and community to high standards of safety, respect, and sportsmanship, both on and off the field. We are fully cooperating with the host district and local law enforcement, but due to personal privacy considerations and the active police inquiry, we cannot comment further at this time. Superintendent Dr. Carl Shultz

It's unclear if the father of a Bedford student was upset that his team lost in a landslide. He's now facing the possibility of criminal charges.

"We will be seeking charges against him. More than likely he will look at a disorderly conduct type of scenario or situation but it is to be determined at this time." Trupiano said.

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